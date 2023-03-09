Titan Comics Publishes Witch of Thistle Castle, The Great Yokai War: Guardians, Alpi the Soul Sender Manga in English

Penguin Random House is listing the following manga for release in English from Titan Comics :

© John Tarachine, Tokuma Shoten

Title:Creator(s):Release date: September 5Summary: Spirits and magic are everywhere in the streets of Edinburgh – if only you dare to see it! Dive into this heartfelt manga about a witch and her apprentice as they try to find their place in a world that hates their very existence.

The last in a long line of Witches of the Black Wood, Marie Blackwood lives a quiet life in Edinburgh – away from the scrutiny of the Church. But when the Church thrusts 13-year-old Theo into her hands for safekeeping, Marie suddenly gains the responsibility not just of taking care of a teenager – but protecting the world, and Theo himself, from the amazing power that lives inside of him.



© Yusuke Watanabe, Sanami Suzukui, Kadokawa

The Great Yokai War: Guardians

Title:Creator(s):, Sanami SuzukuiRelease date: September 5Summary: The hit manga adaptation of the 2021 movie of the same name,is the epic adventure of Watanabe an seemingly ordinary student who inherits the power of legendary monster hunter, to defeat the monstrous yokai rampaging towards Tokyo!

After ancient fossils are disturbed by an earthquake in Japan, the spirits of evil yokai manifest as gigantic monsters, rampaging towards Tokyo! The only person who can stop it is young elementary school student Watanabe who is the unknowing descendant of a long line of legendary monster hunters!



© Rona, Tokuma Shoten

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 3Summary: A tale of coming of age, perfect for fans of Magical Girl manga, Alpi is a young ‘Soul Sender’ who helps to send malignant spirits on their way to the afterlife.

In the magical world of Alpi, divine spirits are the source of all life, communities living in harmony under their protection. However, when their lives end, a terrible curse drives them to evil, and these malign spirits must be sent to the afterlife by the Soul Senders. Alpi is one such girl, talented despite her young age, and assisted by her familiar Pelenai!



ANN reached out to Titan Comics for confirmation of the releases but the company has not responded as of press time.

Source: Penguin Random House (link 2) (link 3)