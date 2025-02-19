News
Oshi no Ko Manga, Rintarō Autobiography Nominated for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the seven nominees for the 29th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Thursday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy/Mighty Atom, Kimba the White Lion/Jungle Emperor, Phoenix, Black Jack) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.Battle Scar
Kazuya Kuramoto
Kadokawa
1-byō 24-koma no Boku no Jinsei (Ma Vie en 24 Images par Second, or My Life at 24 Frames per Second)
Rintarō
Kawade Shobo Shinsha
Oshi no Ko
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
Shueisha
Umi ga Hashiru Endroll (The Seas Roll on the End Credits)
John Tarachine
Akita Shoten
Chizu ni Nai Basho (Unmapped Place)
Yuki Andō
Shogakukan
Embryologist Mizuiro (Haibaiyōshi Mizuiro)
Mari Okazaki
Shogakukan
Never Say Ugly (Busu Nante Iwanaide)
Arako Toaru
Kodansha
Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 5. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$13,300), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$6,600).
Last year, nine titles were nominated, and Mari Yamazaki and Miki Tori's PLINIVS won the Grand Prize. Akihito Sakaue's Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi (Stories of the Artisans of Kanda's Gokura Town) won the New Creator prize, and Miri Masuda's Tsuyukusa Natsuko no Isshō (The Life of Natsuko Tsuyukusa) won the Short Work Prize.
Sources: The Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.