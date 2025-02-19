Oshi no Ko Manga, Rintarō Autobiography Nominated for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes

The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the seven nominees for the 29th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Thursday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka ( Astro Boy / Mighty Atom , Kimba the White Lion / Jungle Emperor , Phoenix , Black Jack ) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.

Image via Amazon © Kazuya Kuramoto, Kadokawa,

Battle Scar

Kazuya Kuramoto

1-byō 24-koma no Boku no Jinsei

Ma Vie en 24 Images par Second

, or My Life at 24 Frames per Second)

© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

© John Tarachine, Akita Shoten

(The Seas Roll on the End Credits)

Image via Amazon © Yuki Ando, Shogakukan

Chizu ni Nai Basho

Unmapped Place

Image via Amazon © Mari Okazaki, Shogakukan

Embryologist Mizuiro ( Haibaiyōshi Mizuiro

Shogakukan

© Arako Toaru, Kodansha

Never Say Ugly

Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 5. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$13,300), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$6,600).

Last year, nine titles were nominated, and Mari Yamazaki and Miki Tori 's PLINIVS won the Grand Prize. Akihito Sakaue 's Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi (Stories of the Artisans of Kanda's Gokura Town) won the New Creator prize, and Miri Masuda 's Tsuyukusa Natsuko no Isshō (The Life of Natsuko Tsuyukusa) won the Short Work Prize.

Sources: The Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.