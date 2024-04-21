Mari Yamazaki, Miki Tori's Historical Manga PLINIVS Wins Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize

The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the winners for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards on Monday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka ( Astro Boy / Mighty Atom , Kimba the White Lion / Jungle Emperor , Phoenix , Black Jack ) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.

Grand Prize

© Mari Yamazaki, Miki Tori, Shinchosha

The manga centers on the titular Pliny the Elder, an eccentric natural historian,(fleet commander) in the Roman Navy, philosopher, and lover of baths.

Yamazaki and Tori's illustrations celebrating the award:

New Creator Prize

© Akihito Sakaue, Leed Publishing

(Stories of the Artisans of Kanda's Gokura Town)The manga follows the artisans of Edo-era Tokyo, including a barrel maker, swordsmith, fabric dyer,mat weaver, and plasterer.

Sakaue's illustration celebrating the award:

Short Work Prize

© Miri Masuda, Shinchosha

(The Life of Natsuko Tsuyukusa)Set in the COVID-19 era, the manga follows Natsuko, a 32-year-old aspiring manga creator spending her second spring behind a face mask.

Masuda's illustration celebrating the award:

Comitia Committee, the voluntary organization that runs a dōjinshi convention exclusively for original works four times a year, won this year's special prize for contributing to the cultural spread of manga.

This year's Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize judging committee – manga creator Osamu Akimoto , manga creator Machiko Satonaka , entertainer Minami Takahashi , writer and Tohoku University of Art and Design instructor Yukiko Tomiyama, professor and scholar Shōhei Chūjō, manga critic Nobunaga Minami, and comedian and manga creator Taro Yabe – selected the nominees from titles recommended by specialists and bookstore employees. To be eligible, the manga had to have had a compiled volume published in 2023.

Asahi Shimbun scheduled an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 6. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$13,300), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$6,600).

Last year, nine titles were nominated, and Kiwa Irie 's Yuria's Red String won the Grand Prize. Gump 's Danchōtei Nichijō won the New Creator prize, and Ebine Yamaji 's Onna no Ko ga Iru Basho wa won the Short Work Prize.

Sources: Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natale