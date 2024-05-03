Live-Action Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ Show Reveals More Cast

The staff for the live-action series of Ryō Nakama 's Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga announced on Friday more cast and the July 12 premiere.

Image via WOWOW's Twitter account ©仲間りょう／集英社 ©ＷＯＷＯＷ

The newly announced cast members are (pictured above from left to right):

Satoshi Tokushige as Jidaigeki Isobee (historical period drama Isobee)

Sei Hiraizumi as Kantetsu Isobee (all-night Isobee) and narrator

as Kantetsu Isobee (all-night Isobee) and narrator Hirofumi Araki as Kakkoii Isobee (cool Isobee)

as Kakkoii Isobee (cool Isobee) Hidekazu Mashima as Otona ni Natta Isobee? (adult Isobee?)

as Otona ni Natta Isobee? (adult Isobee?) Toshiki Ayata as Sensei

Ryūji Akiyama as Nanigashi

Yōsuke Sugino ( Tokyo Revengers live-action films) stars in the series as Isobee Isobe.

The cast also includes:

Fuku Suzuki as Jō Nakajima

as Jō Nakajima Neru Nagahama as Kanban Musume (Poster Girl)

Makita Sports as Daihachi Shiga

Kanji Tsuda as Gennai Hiraga

as Gennai Hiraga Hiroki Miyake as Musashi Miyamoto

as Musashi Miyamoto Rei Dan as Mother

The live-action television series will start running on the WOWOW Prime, WOWOW 4K, and WOWOW on Demand services on Fridays at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on July 12.

Toru Hosokawa is directing and writing the screenplay of the 10-episode series, and Atsushi Hirasawa is composing the music. Haruna Ueda, Shiori Kodaka, Kōsuke Katō , and Atsushi Morii are the series' producers.

Nakama originally published the manga as a one-shot, then he launched the serialized version in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2013. The manga ended in October 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in January 2018. The series inspired a four-episode series of online Flash anime shorts that premiered in December 2013. A new "mame anime" (bean anime) of 30-second shorts starring Daiki Yamashita as Isobee Isobe premiered online in December 2015, with more episodes in April 2016. The mame anime's second season debuted in March 2017. Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published the manga's one-shot side story titled "Sessha wa Salaryman" (I Am a Salaryman) in January 2018.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in April 2016.