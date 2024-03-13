Ryō Nakama's Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series in Summer

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of WOWOW announced on Wednesday that Ryō Nakama 's Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga will get a live-action series adaptation in summer. WOWOW also streamed an announcement video (only available in Japan) and revealed that Yōsuke Sugino ( Tokyo Revengers live-action films) will star in the series as Isobee Isobe.

Yōsuke Sugino as Isobee Isobe

Toru Hosokawa is directing and writing the screenplay of the 10-episode series, and Atsushi Hirasawa is composing the music. Haruna Ueda, Shiori Kodaka, Kōsuke Katō , and Atsushi Morii are the series' producers.

Nakama originally published the manga as a one-shot, then he launched the serialized version in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2013. The manga ended in October 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in January 2018. The series inspired a four-episode series of online Flash anime shorts that premiered in December 2013. A new "mame anime" (bean anime) of 30-second shorts starring Daiki Yamashita as Isobee Isobe premiered online in December 2015, with more episodes in April 2016. The mame anime's second season debuted in March 2017. Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published the manga's one-shot side story titled "Sessha wa Salaryman" (I Am a Salaryman) in January 2018.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in April 2016.