'Excuse me dentist, it's touching me!' Author Sho Yamazaki Launches New Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Miyaōtarō ga Neko o Kau Nante manga launches on May 31

Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Sho Yamazaki will launch a new manga titled Miyaōtarō ga Neko o Kau Nante (To Think that Miyaōtarō Would Take in a Cat) on the service on May 31.

Image via Shonen Jump+
© Shueisha

Yamazaki launched the Excuse me dentist, it's touching me! (Haisha-san, Atattemasu!) manga on Shonen Jump+ in May 2020, and ended it in January 2023. MANGA Plus began publishing the manga in English in August 2020.

Source: Shonen Jump+

