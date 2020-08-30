Manga Plus Adds 'Excuse me dentist, it's touching me!' Manga in English

3rd chapter will release on September 4

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website added Sho Yamazaki's Excuse me dentist, it's touching me! ( Haisha-san, Atattemasu! ) manga on Friday. The first two chapters are available on the website and the series is available to read for free. The third chapter will release on September 4.

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on May 16. MANGA Plus describes the series:

A human drama between a villany-faced yakuza and a dominant dentist! Give it a read and maybe your "wall" will be broken down...?!

Shonen Jump+ published the eighth chapter of the manga on August 22. Shueisha will ship the first compiled volume of the manga on October 2.

Source: Manga Plus