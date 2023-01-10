'Excuse Me Dentist, It's Touching Me' Manga Ends in Next Chapter

published 67th chapter of manga in English on Friday

The official Twitter account for Sho Yamazaki 's Excuse me dentist, it's touching me! ( Haisha-san, Atattemasu! ) manga announced on Friday that the manga will end in its next chapter. The Tweet announced the launch of the manga's 67th chapter.

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in May 2020.

MANGA Plus began publishing the manga in English in August 2020. The website describes the series:

A human drama between a villany-faced yakuza and a dominant dentist! Give it a read and maybe your "wall" will be broken down...?!

Shueisha shipped the seventh compiled volume of the manga on December 2.