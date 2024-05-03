Viz Media to Release Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga in Fall

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account © Katsura Ise, Takuma Yokota, Kadokawa, Viz Media

Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga

Magic: The Gathering

announced on Thursday that it will release authorand artist's) in fall 2024. The manga's physical release will include an exclusive card for thetrading card game.

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 26. Wizards of the Coast LLC. is credited with cooperation.

The "youth graffiti" manga centers on two people in the 1990s who play the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. Yokota and Ise previously published a one-shot version of the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in August 2018.

Magic: The Gathering recently has a current collaboration with Cowboy Bebop . Wizards of the Coast announced a Hatsune Miku collaboration on Monday.

Source: Viz Media 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.