News
Failure Frame Anime Reveals More Cast, Ending Song Artists, July 4 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Masaaki Mizunaka, KENN, Daiki Yamashita, Maria Naganawa, more join cast

The staff for the anime of Kaoru Shinozaki's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells (Hazure Waku no "Jōtai Ijō Skill" de Saikyō ni Natta Ore ga Subete wo Jūrin Suru made) light novel series revealed on Sunday the anime's ending theme song's title and artist, additional cast members, and July 4 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Karin Nanami as Ayaka Sogō
frame1.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
Masaaki Mizunaka as Takuto Kirihara
frame2.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
KENN as Shōgo Oyamada
frame3.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
Maria Naganawa as Kobato Kashima
frame4.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
Emi Hirayama as Asagi Senjō
frame5.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
Daiki Yamashita as Tomohiro Yasu
frame6.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
Saori Hayami as Hijiri Takao
frame7.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
Kaori Maeda as Itsuki Takao
frame8.png
Image via Failure Frame anime's website
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会

hazure_keyvisual
© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会
The anime will premiere on July 4 on the TBS channel at 24:59 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:59 a.m. JST), and it will stream on d Anime Store and other services in Japan on July 4 at 25:30 JST (effectively, July 5 at 1:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then premiere on BS11 on July 7.

The three-piece rock band Hakubi performs the ending theme song "pray."

The anime stars:

Michio Fukuda (Terraformars Revenge, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs in collaboration with Synergy SP. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Chained Soldier, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kana Hashidate (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Tatsuhiko Saiki (Aggretsuko, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Girlfriend, Girlfriend) is composing the music. Chogakusei will perform the opening theme song "HAZURE."

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

The light novel debuted on Overlap's Comic Gardo site in July 2018. The 11.5th novel volume with art by KWKM shipped in Japan on January 25. The manga premiered on Comic Gardo in July 2019. The manga's ninth compiled book volume launched in Japan also on January 25.

Sources: Failure Frame anime's website, Comic Natalie

