Kyoko Aiba Launches New Oji Tensei Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kyōko Aiba launched a new manga titled Oji Tensei ~Akuyaku Reijо̄ Kareinaru Seikatsu~ (Uncle Reincarnation: The Villainess's Days of Aging Gracefully) on Shogakukan's Sunday Webry platform last Thursday.
The story follows the villainess Chloe, who is about to be executed. Upon her death, she vows to live a righteous life upon reincarnation. In modern-day Japan, Chloe is reincarnated as Kuroe, a smelly middle-aged man.
The manga originally debuted as a one-shot on Sunday Webry in November 2023. It broke the record for most number of comments for a one-shot on the platform, which eventually led to the new series.
Aiba is known for boys-love manga. Her works include Kamisama☆Darling, Love Emotion Theory, Derail, and Young Carer Mienai Watashi. Digital Manga Publishing's Juné imprint released her I Love You Enough to Tie You Up manga in English.
This year's Otakon event will again host Aiba on August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Source: Sunday Webry