Kyoko Aiba Launches New Oji Tensei Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga follows villainess reincarnated into middle-aged man

Kyōko Aiba launched a new manga titled Oji Tensei ~Akuyaku Reijо̄ Kareinaru Seikatsu~ (Uncle Reincarnation: The Villainess's Days of Aging Gracefully) on Shogakukan's Sunday Webry platform last Thursday.

oji-tensei
Image via Sunday Webry
© Kyoko Aiba, Shogakukan

The story follows the villainess Chloe, who is about to be executed. Upon her death, she vows to live a righteous life upon reincarnation. In modern-day Japan, Chloe is reincarnated as Kuroe, a smelly middle-aged man.

The manga originally debuted as a one-shot on Sunday Webry in November 2023. It broke the record for most number of comments for a one-shot on the platform, which eventually led to the new series.

Aiba is known for boys-love manga. Her works include Kamisama☆Darling, Love Emotion Theory, Derail, and Young Carer Mienai Watashi. Digital Manga Publishing's Juné imprint released her I Love You Enough to Tie You Up manga in English.

This year's Otakon event will again host Aiba on August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: Sunday Webry

