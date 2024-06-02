Pokémon: Yorimichi Volteccers!! Comedy Spinoff Manga Ends in July

Image via Rikka Kise's X/Twitter account ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Monday that Rikka Kise's Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~ ( Pokémon ~Detouring Volt Tacklers!!~) comedy spinoff manga based on the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime will end in the magazine's August issue on July 3.

The manga's one and only compiled volume will ship on July 25.

Kise launched manga in Ciao magazine in August 2023.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode on October 27 in Japan. The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7.

The new "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted on April 12.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.