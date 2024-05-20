2-Part Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Anime Film Project Gets TV Version Premiering on May 23

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will begin screening a new television series version of the two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction worldwide on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. EDT (which is Friday in Japan). Crunchyroll will stream the 18 episodes weekly. Episodes will feature new footage not in the film versions. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The theme song for the first film "Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett- Zettai Seiiki" (Abababab Absolute Sanctuary) by ano feat. Lilas Ikuta will be used in the television series.

The first film opened in Japan on March 22, and earned 83,773,890 yen (about US$553,300) in its first three days.

The second film will open on Friday, after it was delayed from April 19.

Lilas Ikuta (also known as "Ikura") voices main character Kadode Koyama, while ano voices main character Ouran "Ontan" Nakagawa.

Other cast members include:

Production +h. is producing the anime film — the first full-fledged anime adaptation of any work by Asano. Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Psychic Detective Yakumo , Break of Dawn , Dragonar Academy ) is directing the films, and Reiko Yoshida ( A Silent Voice , Violet Evergarden , Tamako Market ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Nobutake Ito ( The Tatami Galaxy , Kaiba , Kemonozume ) is the character designer and chief animation director, Mika Nishimura (assistant art director for Dorohedoro ) is the art director, and Taro Umebayashi ( Space Dandy both seasons, Yuri!!! on Ice ) is composing the music.

The theme song for the second film is "Seishun Ōka" (Adolescence Hymn) by Lilas Ikuta feat. ano .

The manga revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. The manga ended in February 2022, and the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2022.

The manga inspired a 3D animated promotional video in September 2020. The series won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2021, and was honored in the manga category of the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

