Do You Like Big Girls? Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April Premiere

The official website for the AnimeFesta television anime of Gorō Aizome 's Do You Like Big Girls? ( Ōkii Onnanoko wa Suki Desu ka? ) manga revealed the cast, staff, visual, and April premiere date for the anime on Friday.

The cast includes:

Rin Hinishi as Sōta Tachibana

Sui Mizushiro as Ayano Hasegawa

Kanna Natsuki as Kaori Tachibana

Hana Mameshiba as Sanae Yamada

Suyako Inemuri as Sakura Asakura

Aki Nagatsuki as Kyōka Teshigawara

Noeru Kanzaki as Julia Mackenzie

Sōta Warai is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is in charge of series composition. Nagae Ashitaka is designing the characters. Neruneru is the color key artist. Momoko Satō is the art director. Shurakura Hōōin is the director of photography. Kōki Shinkai is the editor. Akinori Shiba is the sound director.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. Seven Seas describes the manga:

The big girl era has finally arrived!! Thanks to his sister's scheming ways, Sota was roped into becoming the hall director for the girl's varsity volleyball team. Being so short, he's the perfect target for their merciless teasing. Can the diminutive Sota stand up to these amazons and conquer the high hurdles of life in an all-girls dorm? For Sota and his harem of big girls, it's victory or bust!

Aizome launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Monthly Kissca magazine in 2014. The manga moved to Takeshobo 's GANMA! Plus website (later Takecomic) when Monthly Kissca ceased publication in January 2022. The manga is currently serializing on Takecomic. Takeshobo published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas published the manga's fourth omnibus volume containing the original seventh and eighth volumes in August 2025.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .