Seven Seas Adds The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store, More Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed four new manga. The company also announced it has licensed Herhumanist's Beetle Hands webtoon, and Yu Ryeo-Han's Lout of Count's Family novel series. The company will release the first volume of Beetle Hands in August in full color, and the first volume of Lout of Count's Family in September.

The newly licensed manga include:

Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san

Title:Author(s):Release Date: AugustSummary: Working retail is tough enough with regular human customers, but what about when they're owls, wolves, koalas…and a woolly mammoth? Welcome to the Hokkyoku Department Store, where new employee Akino's customers are talking animals–including extinct species! Just like any shopper, each has their own complicated request that Akino must strive to satisfy. From a wealthy laughing owl searching for the perfect present to delight his wife to a thespian sea mink attempting to find a gift for a long-awaited reunion with her father, Akino must learn to meet their needs, while also dealing with her challenging coworkers and elusive floor manager.

The manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan on October 20. Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America this year under the title The Concierge .



Do You Like Big Girls?

Title:) in omnibus formatAuthor(s):Release Date: AugustSummary: The big girl era has finally arrived!! Thanks to his sister's scheming ways, Sota was roped into becoming the hall director for the girl's varsity volleyball team. Being so short, he's the perfect target for their merciless teasing. Can the diminutive Sota stand up to these amazons and conquer the high hurdles of life in an all-girls dorm? For Sota and his harem of big girls, it's victory or bust!

The manga is part of Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint for mature readers.



Kyūtei Madōshi Minarai wo Yamete, Mahō Item Shokunin ni Narimasu

Title:Author(s):(original novel author), EDO (art),(character designs)Release Date: SeptemberSummary: After forging a contract with Berial, the king of Hell, young Illya obtains an incredible education in the art of magic. Her skills grow by leaps and bounds, catching the attention of the royal court and qualifying her for an elite apprenticeship. But court life isn't all it's cracked up to be. Illya quickly grows tired of the manipulative machinations of nobles and the scheming of the high court wizard. Her only choice? To quit! Leaving her post and the entire country, Illya now searches for something new. Could crafting magical items be her true destiny?

Aitsu no Kanojo

Title:Author(s):Release Date: AugustSummary: Riku can't get Shizuku out of his head to the point where she's invaded his dreams. Then, one day, she stops by his house and comes on to him hard: “Do whatever you want to me.” The catch? She's his best friend's girlfriend. In their last year of high school, a dangerous romance brews!

