The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store Manga Gets Anime Film by Production I.G

Anime studio Production I.G announced on Tuesday that it is producing an anime film adaptation of Tsuchika Nishimura 's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store ( Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san ) manga that will open this fall. Yoshimi Itazu (" Pigtails ," Welcome to the Ballroom , key animation on Popin Q ) is making his directorial debut on a feature anime film, with Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Raven of the Inner Palace ) penning the script and Aniplex distributing.

© 2023西村ツチカ／小学館／「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会

© Tsuchika Nishimura, Shogakukan

The manga centers on a new concierge at a mysterious department store where all the customers are animals. As a concierge, she tries to read her peculiar customers and try to make appropriate recommendations to them.

Nishimura launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in November 2016, and ended it in 2020 with two volumes. The manga won the Excellence Award for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.

Nishimura is one of 13 featured artists in the Glaeolia 3 manga anthology of indie manga, Glacier Bay Books released the book in July 2022.



