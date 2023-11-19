Ikuta voices Kadode Koyama, ano voices Ouran Nakagawa

The official website for the two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction manga announced the voice cast for the films' two main leads, as well as the films' March 22 and April 19 (for the first and second film, respectively) opening dates on Monday. YOASOBI singer Lilas Ikuta (also known as " Ikura ") will voice main character Kadode Koyama, while singer ano will voice main character Ouran "Ontan" Nakagawa.

Image via Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime's website © 浅野いにお／小学館／DeDeDeDe Committee

Image via Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime's website © 浅野いにお／小学館／DeDeDeDe Committee

Other cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

© 浅野いにお／小学館／DeDeDeDe Committee

The films will open in spring 2024.is producing the anime — the first full-fledged anime adaptation of any work by Asano.

Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Psychic Detective Yakumo , Break of Dawn , Dragonar Academy ) is directing the films, and Reiko Yoshida ( A Silent Voice , Violet Evergarden , Tamako Market ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Nobutake Ito ( The Tatami Galaxy , Kaiba , Kemonozume ) is the character designer and chief animation director, Mika Nishimura (assistant art director for Dorohedoro ) is the art director, and Taro Umebayashi ( Space Dandy both seasons, Yuri!!! on Ice ) is composing the music.

The manga revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. Asano put the manga on hiatus often since July 2014. The manga ended in February 2022, and the manga's 12th and final volume shipped on March 2022.

The manga inspired a 3D animated promotional video in September 2020. The series won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2021, and was honored in the manga category of the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media also published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , Downfall , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016. Solanin , A Girl on the Shore , and Downfall all all inspired live-action films.