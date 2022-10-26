Inio Asano's Downfall Manga Gets Live-Action Film on March 17, 2023

Inio Asano 's Downfall ( Reiraku ) manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in Japan on March 17, 2023.

Takumi Saitou will play the main character Kaoru Fukusawa, a manga creator. Shuri will play Chifuyu, a prostitute that Kaoru meets. MEGUMI will play Nozomi Machida, manga editor and Kaoru's wife.

Naoto Takenaka (live-action Zokki ) is directing the film. Yutaka Kuramochi is writing the screenplay. Django Film is producing the film. Nikkatsu and Happinet Phantom Studio are distributing. Miracle Voice is handling the advertising.

Asano drew an illustration of Chifuyu to commemorate the film's announcement:

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In this realistic view into the manga industry, selling copies is the only thing that matters. So what if your first series just ended and you have no idea how to start the next one, your marriage is breaking up, your pure love of manga has been destroyed by the cruel reality of the industry and nothing seems to fill the sucking void inside you… Find the secret combo for a new hit manga series and everything will be okay. Right?

Asano launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2017, and ended it in July 2017. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in November 2017.

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014, and ended the series on February 28. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on March 30. The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it released the manga's 11th volume on August 16.

Asano will launch a new manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2023.

Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016. Both Solanin and A Girl on the Shore inspired live-action films.

Source: Press release