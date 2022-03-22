Inio Asano's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction Manga Gets Anime

GAGA Communications posted a video on Wednesday to announce that Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga is inspiring an anime. Production +h. is producing the anime — the first anime adaptation of any work by Asano.





Asano drew the following illustration for the anime announcement:

The series revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. Asano has put the manga on hiatus often since July 2014. The manga ended on February 28. The manga's 12th and final volume will ship on March 30.

The manga inspired a 3D animated promotional video in September 2020. The manga won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2021, and was honored in the manga category of the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards this year.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016.

Source: Comic Natalie