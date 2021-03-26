Inio Asano's A Girl on the Shore Manga Gets Live-Action Film

A website opened on Friday to reveal that Inio Asano 's A Girl on the Shore ( Umibe no Onna no Ko ) manga is getting a live-action film that will open on August 20.

The film will star:

Ruka Ishikawa as Koume Satō

Yuzu Aoki as Keisuke Isobe

as Keisuke Isobe Ōshirō Maeda as Shōta Kashima

Seina Inata as Keiko Kobayashi

Yūki Kura as Misaki

Jun Murakami as Keisuke's father

Atsushi Ueda is directing, writing, and editing the film. Happy End will perform the insert song "Kaze wo Atsumete" and World's End Girlfriend will compose the background music .

Vertical published the manga's one compiled volume in 2016, and it describes the story:

When Koume and Keisuke's relationship begins to take shape, it is apparent that they are both searching for something. Maybe Keisuke wants something more than a kiss from the fair Koume. Maybe Koume is looking for someone better than Misaki, the local playboy. But what they find in each other over the course of a summer might be far greater than anything they were expecting.

Their lives are going to change. And this will all transpire before high school exams!

Asano launched the series in 2009 and ended it in July 2013.

