Shaoh's Dark Summoner to Dekiteiru Manga Gets Short Anime

WWWave Corporation announced on Friday that its Deregula anime Dark Summoner to Dekiteiru ( I'm Dating a Dark Summoner! ) manga. announced on Friday that itsanime label is producing a short anime adaptation of Shaoh's) manga.

Shaoh drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

The fantasy manga's story begins when Amona, a demi-human dark summoner who uses the power of demons, joins the party of the righteous cleric Roni. Everyone thought that they would be at each other's throats within a minute, but by the end of Amona's first day in the party, they share a passionate night together.

Shaoh launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in September 2025.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.

