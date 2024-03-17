2nd Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Anime Film Delayed to May 24

The official website for the two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction manga announced on Monday that the staff have delayed the second film's opening from April 19 to May 24 in order to improve the film's quality. The site also revealed a new visual for the second film.

The first film will open this Friday.

Lilas Ikuta (also known as " ikura ") voices main character Kadode Koyama, while ano voices main character Ouran "Ontan" Nakagawa.

Production +h. is producing the anime — the first full-fledged anime adaptation of any work by Asano. Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Psychic Detective Yakumo , Break of Dawn , Dragonar Academy ) is directing the films, and Reiko Yoshida ( A Silent Voice , Violet Evergarden , Tamako Market ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Nobutake Ito ( The Tatami Galaxy , Kaiba , Kemonozume ) is the character designer and chief animation director, Mika Nishimura (assistant art director for Dorohedoro ) is the art director, and Taro Umebayashi ( Space Dandy both seasons, Yuri!!! on Ice ) is composing the music.

The theme song for the first film is "Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett- Zettai Seiiki" (Abababab Absolute Sanctuary) by ano feat. Lilas Ikuta . The theme song for the second film is "Seishun Ōka" (Adolescence Hymn) by Lilas Ikuta feat. ano.