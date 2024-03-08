Chibi Maruko-chan Anime's Lead Voice Actress TARAKO Dies at 63

Image via Sponichi Annex

The Sponichi Annex news website reported on Saturday that voice actress(Maruko in) died at the age of 63. The cause of death was not revealed. There will be a funeral for family.

TARAKO is best known for her starring role as Maruko in the long-running and ongoing Chibi Maruko-chan . She played the character for 35 years, and continued to voice her until her death. She also played Kirara in Inuyasha , Monokuma in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , Debeko in Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction , Pat in One Piece : Unlimited World R , and Taruruuto in Magical Taruruuto-kun . Her first role was in the original Urusei Yatsura anime as a kindergartener. She also performed theme songs for some of the anime she worked on, including Alice in Wonderland and Katsugeki Shōjo Tantei Dan .

TARAKO led the Waku Produce theatrical group, and she was also part of Trobadour Ongaku Jimushō.

Source: Sponichi Annex