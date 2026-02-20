100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Manga to Temporarily Slow Release Pace

Image via Amazon © Rikito Nakamura, Yukiko Nozawa, Shueisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Yukiko Nozawa , the artist for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga, announced on Thursday that she is going on maternity leave after the successful birth of her new child, leading to the serialization pacing of the manga to slow down.

Nozawa explained that she has drafts for some future chapters already done in advance, but once the serialization catches up to that buffer, the manga's official X (formerly Twitter ) account will announce more details about the manga's slowed serialization pacing. She plans to gradually return to the original serialization pacing as her health allows. She also noted that work on the manga's 25th compiled book volume is already done, and the volume is only awaiting a release date. She is currently discussing with the manga's writer Rikito Nakamura and the Weekly Young Jump editorial staff regarding the work for the 26th volume onward.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019. Shueisha released the manga's 24th compiled book volume in December 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the 17th volume in English on March 17 and the 18th volume on June 23.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2023, while the second season premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. An upcoming third season will premiere this year.