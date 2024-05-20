Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Manga Enters Final Battle

Image via Amazon Japan © Takashi Shiina, Katsuyuki Sumisawa, Rumiko Takahashi, Shogakukan

The seventh volume of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Hanyō no Yashahime ) manga adaptation by Takashi Shiina and Katsuyuki Sumisawa revealed on May 17 that the series will enter the "final battle" in the eighth volume, which ships in fall 2024.

Viz has the rights "to the digital streaming, EST, and home video" of the original anime in North and Latin American territories. The company describes "the brand new anime from the Inuyasha universe":

The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.

The anime premiered on Yomiuri TV and NTV in October 2020. The anime streamed on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu . The services also streamed an English dub.

Shiina launched the manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in September 2021.

Shiina ended the Zettai Karen Children manga in July 2021 after a 16-year run. The sci-fi comedy series began in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2005. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2008, as well as a 2010 original video anime adaptation. Sentai Filmworks released the series in North America in 2012 under the name Psychic Squad . A spin-off anime focusing on the series antagonist Kyōsuke Hyōbu titled The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2015.

Rumiko Takahashi launched the original Inuyasha manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1996, and ended it in 2008. Viz licensed and published all 56 volumes of the manga in North America.

The 167-episode Inuyasha anime series based on the manga ran from 2000-2004. A 26-episode sequel anime titled InuYasha: The Final Act then ran from 2009-2010. The series has also inspired four anime movies and a 30-minute anime short. Viz began releasing the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.

Source: Yashahime volume 7