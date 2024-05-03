News
I'll Be With Them Again Today's Nagisa Komugi Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Nagisa Komugi revealed on their Twitter account on Thursday that they are launching a new manga titled Promise of Starseed on pixiv's Palcy app on May 30, as well as in the July issue of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine on June 3. The manga will center on high school students who want to enter an idol training school. Suito Tachihara is credited with the original work. The June issue of Nakayoshi published a prologue chapter for the manga on Thursday.
【祝🎊情報解禁】— 【公式】プロミスオブスターシード (@prosta_koushiki) May 2, 2024
アイドル養成学校でデビューを目指す
高校生たちの青春ストーリー
『プロミスオブスターシード』🏫
「なかよし」7月号＆
「パルシィ」5月30日配信にて
連載開始！✨
さらに！！
発売中の「なかよし」6月号には
プロローグ漫画が掲載中📖https://t.co/5I6X588yAR#プロスタ… pic.twitter.com/HokhMt8vDp
Komugi launched the I'll Be with Them Again Today (Kyō mo Karera no Otonari de) manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine in October 2020, and ended it in October 2022. Kodansha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released all four volumes of the manga in English.
Sources: Komugi Nagisa's Twitter account, Nakayoshi June issue