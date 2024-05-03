I'll Be With Them Again Today's Nagisa Komugi Launches New Manga

Promise of Starseed focuses on high school students who want to enter idol training school

Manga creator Nagisa Komugi revealed on their Twitter account on Thursday that they are launching a new manga titled Promise of Starseed on pixiv 's Palcy app on May 30, as well as in the July issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine on June 3. The manga will center on high school students who want to enter an idol training school. Suito Tachihara is credited with the original work. The June issue of Nakayoshi published a prologue chapter for the manga on Thursday.

Komugi launched the I'll Be with Them Again Today ( Kyō mo Karera no Otonari de ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in October 2020, and ended it in October 2022. Kodansha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released all four volumes of the manga in English.