'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga launched in 2015, inspired TV anime in 2020, live-action film in 2023

Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu )

The 65th chapter of'smanga announced on Thursday that the manga will end with its next chapter.

Tokyopop is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When it comes to idol group Cham Jam, Eripiyo is the oldest ― and perhaps only ― fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even if she knows she might never be noticed for it!

Hirao launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2016. The manga has reached over 1 million cumulative copies in circulation. Tokuma Shoten released the manga's 11th compiled book volume in December 2024, and will release the 12th volume on December 12.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

The manga also spawned a live-action film in May 2023, and it is inspiring a stage play in Aichi Prefecture and Tokyo that will begin its run in February 2026.