Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Anime's 17-Minute Video Previews Every Short

The official Japanesechannel forbegan streaming a video for theanthology anime series on Friday. The video shows clips from each of the eight shorts in the anthology, and lasts 17 minutes and 26 seconds, echoing the anthology's title.

The anthology series includes the following titles, cast, and staff:

Title: A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard

Story: A tale of two survivors' bond in a post-apocalyptic world.

Title: Sasaki Stopped a Bullet

Story: A story that explores the intense emotions of adolescence.

Cast:

Toshiki Kumagai as Sasaki

as Sasaki Chika Anzai as Chieko Kawaguchi

as Chieko Kawaguchi Yōichi Okano as Kuwano

Staff:

Title: Love is Blind

Story: A sci-fi romantic comedy about love on a cosmic scale.

Title: Shikaku

Story: A twisted love story of an unhinged assassin girl.

Cast:

Kana Hanazawa as Shikaku

as Shikaku Tomokazu Sugita as Yugeru

Staff:

Title: Mermaid Rhapsody

Story: A touching romance between a boy and a mermaid centered around an underwater piano.

Cast:

Chiaki Kikuta as Toshihide

as Toshihide Eri Yukimura as Shiju

Staff:

Title: Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome

Story: A story about finding one's true self beyond gender norms.

Title: Nayuta of the Prophecy

Story: Depicts the journey of siblings bound by a harsh destiny.

Cast:

Hitomi Sasaki as Nayuta

as Nayuta Yōhei Matsuoka as Kenji

Staff:

Director and Screenplay: Tetsuaki Watanabe ( BLUELOCK )

( ) Character Designer: Hisashi Higashijima ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles )

( ) Animation Production: 100Studio

Title: Sisters

Story: Depicts the rivalry, conflict, and growth between artistically inclined sisters.

Cast:

Runa Nakashima as Akiko Ebara

as Akiko Ebara Tomo Nakai as Kyōko Ebara

as Kyōko Ebara Tomohiko Imai as Teacher

Staff:

The anime had its world premiere on October 5 during the Global Stage Hollywood Film Festival 2025 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in Hollywood. It had a limited two-week theater screening run in nine cinemas throughout Japan starting on October 17. The eight-episode anime screens in two four-episode parts. The first part will include the titles A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard , Sasaki Stopped a Bullet , Love is Blind , and Shikaku . The second part will include the titles Mermaid Rhapsody , Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome , Nayuta of the Prophecy , and Sisters . There is also a two-week screening run in South Korea starting on Friday at MEGABOX theaters. Additionally, two titles from the series, A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard and Shikaku , are nominated in the Short Film category of the Bucheon International Animation Festival. The nominated titles will screen during the festival on Saturday

Viz Media licensed both the Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21 and Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26 manga collections. The company released the former in January 2023 and the latter in April 2023. Shueisha published the first and second compiled book volumes in Japan in October and November 2021, respectively.

Tatsuki Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc opened in Japan on September 19. Sony Pictures Entertainment opened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on Wednesday.