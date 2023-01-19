News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 15-21
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime; Doomsday With My Dog, I'm Quitting Heroing manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Clover Season 3 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|January 17
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 17
|Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sunrise
|US$23.99
|January 17
|No Game, No Life: Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 17
|One Piece Season 12 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$44.98
|January 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Afro Samurai Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Titan Manga
|US$19.99
|January 17
|Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|BARBARITIES GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 17
|BEASTARS GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Cheeky Brat GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|The Elder Sister-like One GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 17
|GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Hi Score Girl GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Is Love the Answer? GNPlease
|Kodansha US
|US$14.99
|January 17
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|I Want to Be a Wall GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|I'm Quitting Heroing GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Karneval GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|January 17
|Lost Lad London GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Love of Kill GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 6Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|January 17
|Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 18
|No Longer Heroine GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|[Oshi no Ko] GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 19
|Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Pandora Seven GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|A Polar Bear in Love GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|PTSD Radio GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$19.99
|January 17
|Record of Ragnarok GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 17
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Seraph of the End GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Sword Art Online: Phantom Bullet GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21 GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Triage X GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Undead Unluck GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 17
|Your Forma GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 3Cite
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|BARBARITIES GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Beast #6 GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|BEASTARS GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Blue Lock GN 17Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|Cheeky Brat GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Gamaran GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|Golden Gold GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|GUNBURED x SISTERS GNs 2-3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|January 17
|Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 13Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Is Love the Answer? GNPlease
|Kodansha US
|US$14.99
|January 17
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|I Want to Be a Wall GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|I'm Quitting Heroing GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Karneval GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|January 17
|Lost Lad London GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Love of Kill GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Mr. Bride GN 7Please
|Kodansha US
|US$7.99
|January 17
|No Longer Heroine GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|[Oshi no Ko] GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Pandora Seven GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|A Polar Bear in Love GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Record of Ragnarok GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$7.99
|January 17
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Seraph of the End GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Sword Art Online: Phantom Bullet GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21 GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Triage X GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|Undead Unluck GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
|The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 17
|Your Forma GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 17
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Baccano! Novel 21 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|January 17
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 16
|Goblin Slayer Novel 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|High School DxD Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 25Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 17
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 17
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 Novel 1Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|January 17
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|January 17
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|January 17
|Your Forma Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|January 17
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Baccano! Novel 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|January 17
|Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Dungeon Busters Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 18
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 20
|The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 16
|Goblin Slayer Novel 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 19
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 17
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 19
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 21
|Your Forma Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Yuri Tama: From Third Wheel to Trifecta Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fire Emblem Engage Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|January 20
|Monter Hunter Rise PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|January 20
|Persona 3 Portable Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sega
|US$19.99
|January 19
|Persona 4 Golden Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gamePlease
|Sega
|US$19.99
|January 19
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.