News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 15-21

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime; Doomsday With My Dog, I'm Quitting Heroing manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Clover Season 3 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 January 17
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 January 17
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sunrise US$23.99 January 17
No Game, No Life: Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 17
One Piece Season 12 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$44.98 January 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Afro Samurai Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Titan Manga US$19.99 January 17
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 5Cite Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
BARBARITIES GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 17
BEASTARS GN 22Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 17
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 22Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Cheeky Brat GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 17
Doomsday With My Dog GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
The Elder Sister-like One GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 17
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 17
Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 17
Hi Score Girl GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 17
Honey Lemon Soda GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Is Love the Answer? GNPlease Kodansha US US$14.99 January 17
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
I Want to Be a Wall GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 2Please Kodansha US US$12.99 January 17
Karneval GN 14Please Yen Press US$19.99 January 17
Lost Lad London GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
Love of Kill GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 17
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 6Please One Peace US$13.95 January 17
Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus GN 6Please Dark Horse US$24.99 January 18
No Longer Heroine GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
[Oshi no Ko] GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 19
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Pandora Seven GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
A Polar Bear in Love GN 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
PTSD Radio GN 2Please Kodansha US US$19.99 January 17
Record of Ragnarok GN 5Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 17
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 17
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 17
Seraph of the End GN 26Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 17
Sword Art Online: Phantom Bullet GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21 GNPlease Viz Media US$9.99 January 17
Triage X GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 17
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.99 January 17
Undead Unluck GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 17
Welcome Back, Alice GN 4Please Vertical US$12.95 January 17
Your Forma GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 3Cite Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
BARBARITIES GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 January 17
Beast #6 GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
BEASTARS GN 22Please Viz Media US$8.99 January 17
Blue Lock GN 17Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 22Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
Cheeky Brat GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Doomsday With My Dog GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 17
Gamaran GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
Golden Gold GN 8Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
GUNBURED x SISTERS GNs 2-3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 each January 17
Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 17
Hitorijime My Hero GN 13Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
Honey Lemon Soda GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Is Love the Answer? GNPlease Kodansha US US$14.99 January 17
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
I Want to Be a Wall GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Karneval GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 January 17
Lost Lad London GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Love of Kill GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 17
Mr. Bride GN 7Please Kodansha US US$7.99 January 17
No Longer Heroine GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
[Oshi no Ko] GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Pandora Seven GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
A Polar Bear in Love GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Record of Ragnarok GN 5Please Viz Media US$7.99 January 17
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 17
Seraph of the End GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 17
Sword Art Online: Phantom Bullet GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 17-21 GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 January 17
Triage X GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
Undead Unluck GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17
The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 17
Your Forma GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 17
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 17
Baccano! Novel 21 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 January 17
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 16
Goblin Slayer Novel 15Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
High School DxD Novel 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 25Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 17
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 17
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 Novel 1Please Vertical US$14.95 January 17
Sabikui Bisco Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 January 17
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 January 17
Your Forma Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 January 17

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Baccano! Novel 21Please Yen Press US$9.99 January 17
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 9Cite Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
Dungeon Busters Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 18
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 19
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 20
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 16
Goblin Slayer Novel 15Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 19
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 17
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 19
Sabikui Bisco Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 21
Your Forma Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 17
Yuri Tama: From Third Wheel to Trifecta Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fire Emblem Engage Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 January 20
Monter Hunter Rise PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gameCite CAPCOM US$39.99 January 20
Persona 3 Portable Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$19.99 January 19
Persona 4 Golden Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gamePlease Sega US$19.99 January 19


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
