News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 8-14

posted on by Alex Mateo
Platinum End, Himouto! Umaru-chan R anime; Helck, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations BD 14Please Viz Media US$49.98 January 10
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations DVD 14Cite Viz Media US$44.98 January 10
Obey Me! Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 January 10
Platinum End Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 January 10
Himouto! Umaru-chan R BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 10
Waiting in the Summer BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 January 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Case Closed Graphic Novel (GN) 85Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
Caste Heaven GN 8Cite Viz Media US$12.99 January 10
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 January 10
Dandadan GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 10
Dungeon Toilet GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
A Galaxy Next Door GN 4Please Kodansha US US$12.99 January 10
Gantz Omnibus GN 11Please Dark Horse US$24.99 January 11
Ghost in the Shell: Fully Compiled GN (hardcover)Please Kodansha US US$54.99 January 10
Given GN 7Please Viz Media US$12.99 January 10
Gleipnir GN 12Please Kodansha US US$12.99 January 10
Helck GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 10
Kaiju No. 8 GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 10
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 10
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 10
Mao GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
My Happy Marriage GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 10
Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus GN 6Please Dark Horse US$24.99 January 11
Noragami: Stray God GN 25Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
The New Gate GN 11Please One Peace US$11.95 January 10
No. 6 Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha US US$24.99 January 10
Pleasure and Corruption GN 6Please Denpa US$12.95 January 10
Pokémon Adventures XY GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 10
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 3Please Kodansha US US$76.93 January 10
Skip Beat! Omnibus GN 15Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 10
Under Ninja GN 1Please Denpa US$12.95 January 10
Vinland Saga GN 13 (hardcover)Please Kodansha US US$22.99 January 10
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 9Please Kodansha US US$12.99 January 10
The Witches of Adamas GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 10
Yōkai Watch GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 10
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 41Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Ahriman Revamped GN 2Cite MediBang US$4.99 January 10
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 11
Case Closed GN 85Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
Dandadan GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
Dungeon Toilet GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
The Fable GN 10Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
Gang King GN 1Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Gleipnir GN 12Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Helck GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
HEROINES GAME GN 1-2Please MediBang US$4.99 each January 10
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 12
Is Love the Answer? GNPlease Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Kaiju No. 8 GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
Last Gender GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
Mao GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 10
My Boyfriend in Orange GN 13Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Noragami: Stray God GN 25Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking GN 1-2Please MediBang US$4.99 each January 10
Police in a Pod GN 20Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Rebuild World GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 11
The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 8Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
Sweet Poolside GNPlease Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
WIND BREAKER GN 8Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 10
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 10
The Youkai Caretaker GN 1Please MediBang US$4.99 January 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 13
Hell Mode Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 11
I’m in Love with the Villainess: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 January 12
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 12
Seventh Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 13
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot PS5, Xbox Series X|S gameCite Bandai Namco US$19.99 January 13
One Piece Odyssey PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$59.99 January 13


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 1-7
