News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 8-14
posted on by Alex Mateo
Platinum End, Himouto! Umaru-chan R anime; Helck, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations BD 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$49.98
|January 10
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations DVD 14Cite
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|January 10
|Obey Me! Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|January 10
|Platinum End Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 10
|Himouto! Umaru-chan R BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 10
|Waiting in the Summer BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|January 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Case Closed Graphic Novel (GN) 85Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Caste Heaven GN 8Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Dandadan GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Dungeon Toilet GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|A Galaxy Next Door GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Gantz Omnibus GN 11Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 11
|Ghost in the Shell: Fully Compiled GN (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha US
|US$54.99
|January 10
|Given GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Gleipnir GN 12Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Helck GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 10
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 10
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 10
|Mao GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|My Happy Marriage GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 10
|Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Shinji Ikari Raising Project Omnibus GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 11
|Noragami: Stray God GN 25Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|The New Gate GN 11Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|January 10
|No. 6 Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha US
|US$24.99
|January 10
|Pleasure and Corruption GN 6Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|January 10
|Pokémon Adventures XY GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 10
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$76.93
|January 10
|Skip Beat! Omnibus GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 10
|Under Ninja GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|January 10
|Vinland Saga GN 13 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha US
|US$22.99
|January 10
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 10
|The Witches of Adamas GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 10
|Yōkai Watch GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 10
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 41Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Ahriman Revamped GN 2Cite
|MediBang
|US$4.99
|January 10
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 11
|Case Closed GN 85Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Dandadan GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Dungeon Toilet GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|The Fable GN 10Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|Gang King GN 1Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Gleipnir GN 12Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Helck GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|HEROINES GAME GN 1-2Please
|MediBang
|US$4.99 each
|January 10
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 12
|Is Love the Answer? GNPlease
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Last Gender GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|Mao GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 10
|My Boyfriend in Orange GN 13Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Noragami: Stray God GN 25Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking GN 1-2Please
|MediBang
|US$4.99 each
|January 10
|Police in a Pod GN 20Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Rebuild World GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 11
|The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|Sweet Poolside GNPlease
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|WIND BREAKER GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 10
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 10
|The Youkai Caretaker GN 1Please
|MediBang
|US$4.99
|January 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 13
|Hell Mode Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 11
|I’m in Love with the Villainess: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 12
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 12
|Seventh Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 13
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot PS5, Xbox Series X|S gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$19.99
|January 13
|One Piece Odyssey PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|January 13
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.