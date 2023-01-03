News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 1-7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sabikui Bisco, Sasaki and Miyano anime; No Longer Allowed In Another World, I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Love, Election and Chocolate BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|January 3
Sabikui Bisco BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 3
Sasaki and Miyano BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blue Box Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
Dr. Stone GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
The Elusive Samurai GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
Gantz Omnibus GN 11
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|January 4
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 15
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 3
I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 3
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 3
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
Moriarty the Patriot GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
My Love Mix-Up! GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 9 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 3
My Sister, The Cat GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
Night of the Living Cat GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
Parallel Paradise GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
Prince Freya GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
Queen's Quality GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|January 3
Rakuda Laughs! GN
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|January 3
Romantic Killer GN 2 (color)
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|January 3
Succubus and Hitman GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
The Titan's Bride GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 3
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blue Box GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
The Coppersmith's Bride GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 5
Dr. Stone GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 3
The Elusive Samurai GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 5
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 3
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 3
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 31
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 4
Marginal Operation GN 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 4
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 3
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
Moriarty the Patriot GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
My Love Mix-Up! GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 9 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 3
My Sister, The Cat GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 3
Night of the Living Cat GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 3
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 3
Prince Freya GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
Queen's Quality GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 3
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 4
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
Romantic Killer GN 2 (color)
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 3
Shangri-La Frontier GN 9
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss GN 2
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 3
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches GNs 27-28
|Kodansha US
|US$14.99
|January 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 1
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|January 3
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 3
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 3
The World's Fastest Level Up! Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 2
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 13
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 5
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 6
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 5
Slayers Novel 17
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 4
Tearmoon Empire Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 5
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 3
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Rooms: An Illustration and Comic Collection by Senbon Umishima Artbook
|PIE International
|US$29.99
|January 3
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.