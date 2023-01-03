×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 1-7

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sabikui Bisco, Sasaki and Miyano anime; No Longer Allowed In Another World, I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Love, Election and Chocolate BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 January 3
Sabikui Bisco BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 January 3
Sasaki and Miyano BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 January 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Box Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
Dr. Stone GN 24Cite Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
The Elusive Samurai GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
Gantz Omnibus GN 11Please Dark Horse US$24.99 January 4
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 3
I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 3
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
Moriarty the Patriot GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
My Love Mix-Up! GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 9 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 3
My Sister, The Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
Night of the Living Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
Parallel Paradise GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
Prince Freya GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
Queen's Quality GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 January 3
Rakuda Laughs! GNPlease Denpa US$15.95 January 3
Romantic Killer GN 2 (color)Please Viz Media US$16.99 January 3
Succubus and Hitman GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3
The Titan's Bride GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 3
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Box GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
The Coppersmith's Bride GN 1Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 5
Dr. Stone GN 24AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 3
The Elusive Samurai GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 3
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 31Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 4
Marginal Operation GN 16Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 4
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
Moriarty the Patriot GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
My Love Mix-Up! GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 9 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 3
My Sister, The Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 3
Night of the Living Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 3
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 3
Prince Freya GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
Queen's Quality GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 3
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
Romantic Killer GN 2 (color)Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 3
Shangri-La Frontier GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 3
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches GNs 27-28Please Kodansha US US$14.99 January 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 1Please Vertical US$14.95 January 3
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 January 3
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 January 3
The World's Fastest Level Up! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 2
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 13Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 January 5
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 6
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 5
Slayers Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 4
Tearmoon Empire Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 5
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 3

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Rooms: An Illustration and Comic Collection by Senbon Umishima ArtbookAnimeNewsNetwork PIE International US$29.99 January 3

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 18-24
