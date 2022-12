North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 18-24

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of December 25-31, and will be back the next week.

Anime Releases

Print Manga Releases

Digital Manga Releases

Print Novel Releases

Digital Novel Releases

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date One Piece Color Walk Compendium New World to Wano Artbook AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.99 December 20

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.