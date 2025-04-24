Look Back Anime Film Wins Japan Movie Critics Award

The 34th Annual Japan Movie Critics Award announced the winners of the awards on Thursday.'sanime film won the award for Best Animation of the Year.

Jun Saitō also won the Best New Actor Award for his role in the live-action Let's Go Karaoke! film. Toshie Negeshi won the Golden Glory Award ( Haruo Mizuno Award) for her role in the live-action film of Rensuke Oshikiri 's horror manga Sayuri ,

The anime film of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto 's " Look Back " one-shot manga opened in theaters in Japan in June 2024. It ranked at #2 in terms of ticket sales (but #1 in weekend earnings) in its opening weekend. The film sold 135,000 tickets and earned 227 million (about US$1.40 million) in its first three days.

GKIDS screened the film in October 2024 in North America. The film earned US$688,253 at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend.



Sources: Japan Movie Critics Award, Comic Natalie