News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 16-22
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ya Boy Kongming!, Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou-sensei anime; K-ON! Shuffle, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ya Boy Kongming! BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 18
|Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou-sensei BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$59.98
|April 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 18
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 18
|BARBARITIES GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Blue Lock GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Catch These Hands! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Cheeky Brat GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 18
|From the Red Fog GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|I Hear the Sunspot: Four Seasons GN 1Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|April 18
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|I'm Quitting Heroing GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|The Invincible Shovel GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|K-ON! Shuffle GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Kemono Jihen GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 18
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Laid-Back Camp GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Love and Heart GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Love's in Sight! GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Mieruko-chan GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 18
|My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 18
|Record of Ragnarok GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Run on Your New Legs GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Slasher Maidens GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Sunbeams in the Sky GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Tales of the Kingdom GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$17.99
|April 18
|Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26 GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|April 18
|Trinity Seven GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Ultraman GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 18
|Undead Unluck GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 18
|The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|BARBARITIES GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Black Summoner GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 19
|Boss Wife GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|Catch These Hands! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Cheeky Brat GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Coppersmith's Bride GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 19
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 18
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 19
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|From the Red Fog GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Gamaran GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$10.99
|April 18
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|April 18
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|I'm Quitting Heroing GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Invincible Shovel GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|K-ON! Shuffle GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Kemono Jihen GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Laid-Back Camp GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Love's in Sight! GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Mieruko-chan GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Our Fake Marriage GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|Record of Ragnarok GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 18
|Run on Your New Legs GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Shaman King Marcos GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|Slasher Maidens GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 18
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Sunbeams in the Sky GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26 GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
|Trinity Seven GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
|Ultraman GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 18
|Undead Unluck GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 18
|The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|In the Land of Leadale Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|King's Proposal Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 18
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 1Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|April 18
|Sasaki and Miyano: First-Years Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|April 18
|Spy Classroom: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|The World's Fastest Level Up Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 18
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 17
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|In the Land of Leadale Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 18
|King's Proposal Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 18
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|Spy Classroom: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 18
|Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|April 21
|DNF Duel Switch gameCite
|Arc System Works
|US$49.99
|April 20
|Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$11.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$11.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$17.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$17.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$17.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$17.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$17.99
|April 19
|Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Bundle Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$74.99
|April 19
|Labyrinth of Zangetsu Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease
|PQUBE
|US$29.99
|April 20
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.