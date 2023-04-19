×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 16-22

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ya Boy Kongming!, Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou-sensei anime; K-ON! Shuffle, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ya Boy Kongming! BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 18
Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou-sensei BDAnimeNewsNetwork Nozomi Entertainment US$59.98 April 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 18
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 April 18
BARBARITIES GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 April 18
Blue Lock GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 18
Catch These Hands! GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Cheeky Brat GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 12Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 18
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 18
Doomsday With My Dog GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The Eminence in Shadow GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 18
From the Red Fog GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
I Hear the Sunspot: Four Seasons GN 1Please One Peace US$13.95 April 18
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
The Invincible Shovel GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
K-ON! Shuffle GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
Kemono Jihen GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 18
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Laid-Back Camp GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Love and Heart GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Love's in Sight! GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 18
Mieruko-chan GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 18
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 19Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 6Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 18
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 18
Run on Your New Legs GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 19Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Slasher Maidens GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Something's Wrong With Us GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 18
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Sunbeams in the Sky GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 17Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Tales of the Kingdom GN 3 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$17.99 April 18
Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26 GNPlease Viz Media US$9.99 April 18
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 18
Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 5Please Seven Seas US$22.99 April 18
Trinity Seven GN 27Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 18
Ultraman GN 18Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 18
Undead Unluck GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 18
The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
BARBARITIES GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
Black Summoner GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 19
Boss Wife GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
Catch These Hands! GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Cheeky Brat GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
The Coppersmith's Bride GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 19
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 12Please Viz Media US$8.99 April 18
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Doomsday With My Dog GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
The Eminence in Shadow GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 19
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
From the Red Fog GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Gamaran GN 8Please Yen Press US$10.99 April 18
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 April 18
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
The Invincible Shovel GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
K-ON! Shuffle GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Kemono Jihen GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Laid-Back Camp GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Love's in Sight! GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 18
Mieruko-chan GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
Our Fake Marriage GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 6Please Viz Media US$8.99 April 18
Run on Your New Legs GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 19Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Shaman King Marcos GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
Slasher Maidens GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Something's Wrong With Us GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 18
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Sunbeams in the Sky GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man: 22-26 GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 April 18
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
Trinity Seven GN 27Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18
Ultraman GN 18Please Viz Media US$8.99 April 18
Undead Unluck GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 18
The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 18
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
In the Land of Leadale Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
King's Proposal Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 18
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 1Please Vertical US$19.95 April 18
Sasaki and Miyano: First-Years Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$24.99 April 18
Spy Classroom: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 12Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
The World's Fastest Level Up Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 18
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 17
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
In the Land of Leadale Novel 8Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 18
King's Proposal Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 18
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
Spy Classroom: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 12Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 18
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 April 21
DNF Duel Switch gameCite Arc System Works US$49.99 April 20
Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$11.99 April 19
Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$11.99 April 19
Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$17.99 April 19
Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$17.99 April 19
Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$17.99 April 19
Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Switch, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$17.99 April 19
Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Bundle Switch, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$74.99 April 19
Labyrinth of Zangetsu Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease PQUBE US$29.99 April 20


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
