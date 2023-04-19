North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 16-22

Who else was shocked by the big reveal in Gundam: The Witch from Mercury? Lynzee and James discuss Prospera's plans for Suletta and where the series can go from here. Also, Heavenly Delusion is one of the weirdest anime this season.

