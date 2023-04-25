News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Urusei Yatsura, Sonic X anime; Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Boy's Abyss manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Steelbook BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|April 25
|GATE Steelbook BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|April 25
|Gaogaigar The King of Braves Final BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|April 25
|Saint Tail BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|April 25
|Sonic X SDBDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|April 25
|Tweeny Witches BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$44.99
|April 24
|Urusei Yatsura Part 1 BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$79.95
|April 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ayakashi Triangle Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|Blitz GN 2Cite
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Boy's Abyss GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Cut-Over Criteria GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 25
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 5Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|April 25
|Edens Zero GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Fire Force GN 32Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji GN 4Please
|Denpa
|US$21.95
|April 25
|The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún Deluxe Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$42.99
|April 25
|The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 25
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 7Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|April 25
|I Saw It: A Survivor's True Story of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima GNPlease
|Last Gasp
|US$9.95
|April 25
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 25
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 25
|JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 25
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 25
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Otherside Picnic GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Phantom of the Idol GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Platinum Blood GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$16.99
|April 25
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Succubus and Hitman GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|SUPER HXEROS GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 25
|Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Boss Bride Days GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Boy's Abyss GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 25
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Edens Zero GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 26
|Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Fire Force GN 32Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|Gamaran: Shura GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 25
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|In/Spectre GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Love After World Domination GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Love, That's an Understatement GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Me & Roboco GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 25
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|My Home Hero GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|PPPPPP GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 25
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|Space Brothers GN 42Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 25
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 25
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 2Cite
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|April 25
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 25
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 25
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Thorny Road at Dawn NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 24
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 2Cite
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 25
|The Apothecary Witch Turned Divorce Agent Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 27
|Ascendance of a Bookworm: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 24
|Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 27
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Thorny Road at Dawn NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 25
|Monster Tamer Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 28
|Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 28
|A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 27
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Switch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|April 25
|Live A Live PS5, PS4, PC gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|April 27
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|April 28
|R-Type Final 3 Evolved: Deluxe Edition PS5 gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|April 25
|Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery Switch gamePlease
|Aksys Games
|US$39.99
|April 27
|Trinity Trigger Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|April 25
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|April 25
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.