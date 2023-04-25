North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 23-29

Today's updates: What happens when a karate master is transported to another world? Find out in KARATE MASTER ISEKAI! Check out the reviews Ayashimon, Golden Sparkle, Junji Ito's Tombs, The Villainess and the Demon Knight, My Wife is an Oni, and more!

― Banner art by catfish Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2023 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a t...