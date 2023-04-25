×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 23-29

posted on by Alex Mateo
Urusei Yatsura, Sonic X anime; Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Boy's Abyss manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 April 25
GATE Steelbook BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 April 25
Gaogaigar The King of Braves Final BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$29.95 April 25
Saint Tail BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 April 25
Sonic X SDBDPlease Discotek US$59.95 April 25
Tweeny Witches BDPlease Media Blasters US$44.99 April 24
Urusei Yatsura Part 1 BDPlease Discotek US$79.95 April 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ayakashi Triangle Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
Blitz GN 2Cite Ablaze US$12.99 April 25
Boy's Abyss GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 April 25
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Cut-Over Criteria GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 April 25
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 25
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 5Please Udon Entertainment US$19.99 April 25
Edens Zero GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Fire Force GN 32Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji GN 4Please Denpa US$21.95 April 25
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún Deluxe Edition GN 3 (hardcover)Please Seven Seas US$42.99 April 25
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 25
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 7Please One Peace US$12.95 April 25
I Saw It: A Survivor's True Story of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima GNPlease Last Gasp US$9.95 April 25
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 25
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 19Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 25
JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 25
My Girlfriend's Child GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 25
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 25
Otherside Picnic GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 25
Phantom of the Idol GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Platinum Blood GNPlease Tokyopop US$16.99 April 25
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 25
Shangri-La Frontier GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 25
Succubus and Hitman GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
SUPER HXEROS GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 25
Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boss Bride Days GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Boy's Abyss GN 1Cite Viz Media US$8.99 April 25
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Edens Zero GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 26
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Fire Force GN 32Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 25
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
In/Spectre GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Love After World Domination GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Love, That's an Understatement GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Me & Roboco GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 25
My Girlfriend's Child GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
My Home Hero GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
PPPPPP GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 25
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
Space Brothers GN 42Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 25
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 25
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 2Cite Vertical US$14.95 April 25
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 April 25
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 25
Jujutsu Kaisen: Thorny Road at Dawn NovelPlease Viz Media US$10.99 April 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 24
Am I Actually the Strongest? Novel 2Cite Vertical US$10.99 April 25
The Apothecary Witch Turned Divorce Agent Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 27
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Short Story Collection Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 24
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 27
Jujutsu Kaisen: Thorny Road at Dawn NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 April 25
Monster Tamer Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 28
Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 28
A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 27

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Switch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease Idea Factory International US$49.99 April 25
Live A Live PS5, PS4, PC gameCite Square Enix US$49.99 April 27
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$39.99 April 28
R-Type Final 3 Evolved: Deluxe Edition PS5 gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 April 25
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$39.99 April 27
Trinity Trigger Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease NIS America US$59.99 April 25

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba BookAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$24.99 April 25

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
