North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 30-May 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tomodachi Game, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime; Shaman King Flowers, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fate/stay night BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|May 2
|Final Examination Kujira: Progressive BDCite
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|May 2
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 2
|Tomodachi Game BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 2
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 2
|Blood on the Tracks GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 2
|Blue Box GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|The Elusive Samurai GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Happy Crappy Life GN 1Please
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|May 2
|Happy of the End GN 2Please
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|May 2
|Heavenly Delusion GN 5Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|May 2
|A Hero in the Demon's Castle GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|May 2
|I'm Not Meat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|In/Spectre GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|The King's Beast GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|LDK Omnibus GN 19-20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|May 2
|Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$17.99
|May 2
|Lovely Muco! GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$16.95
|May 2
|March comes in like a lion GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|May 2
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 11Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|May 3
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 2
|My Hero Academia GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|My Special One GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 2
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Noragami GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|May 2
|One-Punch Man GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Queen's Quality GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Run Away With Me, Girl GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 2
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|Shaman King Flowers GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Skip Beat! GN 48Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 2
|The Titan's Bride GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 2
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Afterlife Belongs to You GN 1Please
|Nihonbungeisha
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 16Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Blue Box GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|A Condition Called Love GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|The Elusive Samurai GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|How to grill our love GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|The King's Beast GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|LDK Omnibus GN 19-20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|May 2
|Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 2
|MF Ghost GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|My Hero Academia GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|My Special One GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|One-Punch Man GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Queen's Quality GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|Run Away With Me, Girl GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 15Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Skip Beat! GN 48Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 2
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with my Beloved Hound Novel 5Please
|Cross Infinite World
|US$13.99
|May 1
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 6Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 2
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 2
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 4
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 4
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 2
|I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 2
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
|The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 4
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
