News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 30-May 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
Tomodachi Game, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime; Shaman King Flowers, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate/stay night BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 May 2
Final Examination Kujira: Progressive BDCite Media Blasters US$19.99 May 2
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 2
Tomodachi Game BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 2
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 May 2
Blood on the Tracks GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$12.95 May 2
Blue Box GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
The Elusive Samurai GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Happy Crappy Life GN 1Please Kuma US$14.95 May 2
Happy of the End GN 2Please Kuma US$14.95 May 2
Heavenly Delusion GN 5Please Denpa US$12.95 May 2
A Hero in the Demon's Castle GNPlease Kuma US$14.95 May 2
I'm Not Meat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
In/Spectre GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
The King's Beast GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
LDK Omnibus GN 19-20Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 May 2
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$17.99 May 2
Lovely Muco! GN 1Please Vertical US$16.95 May 2
March comes in like a lion GN 1Please Denpa US$12.95 May 2
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
Mob Psycho 100 GN 11Please Dark Horse US$11.99 May 3
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 2
My Hero Academia GN 34Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
My Special One GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 2
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 28Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Noragami GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 May 2
One-Punch Man GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Queen's Quality GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Run Away With Me, Girl GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 2
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
Shaman King Flowers GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
Show-ha Shoten! GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Skip Beat! GN 48Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 2
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 2
The Titan's Bride GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 2
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 1Please Vertical US$12.95 May 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Afterlife Belongs to You GN 1Please Nihonbungeisha US$6.99 May 2
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 16Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
Blue Box GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
A Condition Called Love GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
The Elusive Samurai GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
How to grill our love GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
The King's Beast GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
LDK Omnibus GN 19-20Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 May 2
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 2
MF Ghost GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
My Hero Academia GN 34Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
My Special One GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
Nina the Starry Bride GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
One-Punch Man GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
Queen's Quality GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
Run Away With Me, Girl GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
Shangri-La Frontier GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2
Show-ha Shoten! GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
A Side Character's Love Story GN 15Please Coamix US$6.99 May 2
Skip Beat! GN 48Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 2
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 2
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with my Beloved Hound Novel 5Please Cross Infinite World US$13.99 May 1
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 6Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 May 2
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 May 2
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 4
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 4
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 2
I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 2
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 22Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 4
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4


