News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 7-13

posted on by Alex Mateo
Aoashi, The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 anime; Soloist in A Cage, Wolf Girl and Black Prince manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aoashi Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 9
The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 May 9
Restaurant to Another World Season 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 9
Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 May 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 9
By the Grace of the Gods GN 8Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 9
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 9
COLORLESS GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 9
The Death Mage GN 1Please One Peace US$12.95 May 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9
Franken Fran Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$19.99 May 9
Franken Fran Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$19.99 May 9
Franken Fran Omnibus GN 5-6Please Seven Seas US$19.99 May 9
Franken Fran Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$19.99 May 9
Helck GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 9
I'm Not a Succubus! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 9
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 3Please Titan Manga US$12.99 May 9
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 5Please Dark Horse US$14.99 May 10
Mao GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9
Megumi & Tsugumi GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 9
My Happy Marriage GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 9
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9
My Secret Affection GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 9
Pokémon Adventures XY GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9
PTSD Radio GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 May 9
Record of Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant GN 1Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 May 9
Skip and Loafer GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 9
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 9
Soloist in A Cage GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 9
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 9
Tokyo Aliens GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 9
Twilight Out of Focus GN 1Please Vertical US$12.95 May 9
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9
Yo-kai Watch GN 21Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
Ace of the Diamond GN 43Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
COLORLESS GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
The Dawn of the Witch GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
The Fable GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
Fungus and Iron GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 9
Gang King GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
Helck GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 9
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
Mao GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 9
Megumi & Tsugumi GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 9
My Brother Left Behind Someone We Loved GNPlease Animate US$6.99 May 9
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 9
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 10
Otohime Diver GN 1Please VAST Visual US$8.99 May 9
Skip and Loafer GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
Soloist in A Cage GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
Tsugumi Project GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 9
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 9
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 4.5Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 May 9
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 May 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Earl and Fairy Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 11
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 8
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 9
Loner Life in Another World Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
Monster Girl Doctor Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 11
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 8
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 10
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$49.99 May 9
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch gameCite Nintendo US$69.99 May 12
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox: Deluxe Edition PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$49.99 May 9

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of Haikyu!! Book (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$50.00 May 9

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
