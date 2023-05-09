News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aoashi, The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 anime; Soloist in A Cage, Wolf Girl and Black Prince manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aoashi Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 9
|The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|May 9
|Restaurant to Another World Season 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 9
|Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|May 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 9
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 8Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 9
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 9
|COLORLESS GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 9
|The Death Mage GN 1Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|May 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Franken Fran Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|May 9
|Franken Fran Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|May 9
|Franken Fran Omnibus GN 5-6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|May 9
|Franken Fran Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|May 9
|Helck GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 9
|I'm Not a Succubus! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 9
|Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 3Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|May 9
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|May 10
|Mao GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Megumi & Tsugumi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 9
|My Happy Marriage GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 9
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
|My Secret Affection GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 9
|Pokémon Adventures XY GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
|PTSD Radio GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|May 9
|Record of Lodoss War: The Crown of the Covenant GN 1Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|May 9
|Skip and Loafer GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 9
|Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 9
|Soloist in A Cage GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 9
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 9
|Tokyo Aliens GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 9
|Twilight Out of Focus GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 9
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Yo-kai Watch GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Ace of the Diamond GN 43Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|COLORLESS GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|The Dawn of the Witch GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|The Fable GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|Fungus and Iron GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 9
|Gang King GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|Helck GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 9
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Mao GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 9
|Megumi & Tsugumi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 9
|My Brother Left Behind Someone We Loved GNPlease
|Animate
|US$6.99
|May 9
|My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 9
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 10
|Otohime Diver GN 1Please
|VAST Visual
|US$8.99
|May 9
|Skip and Loafer GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Soloist in A Cage GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|Tsugumi Project GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 9
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 9
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 4.5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 9
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Earl and Fairy Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 11
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 8
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 9
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Monster Girl Doctor Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 11
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 8
|Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 10
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Switch gamePlease
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|May 9
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$69.99
|May 12
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox: Deluxe Edition PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|May 9
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Art of Haikyu!! Book (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$50.00
|May 9
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.