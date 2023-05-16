News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody anime; Dark Gathering, Last Game manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 16
The Dawn of the Witch BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 16
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 16
Onipan! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$39.98 May 16
Tweeny Witches BDPlease Media Blasters US$44.99 May 16
Wolf Girl & Black Prince BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 May 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 16
Bakemonogatari GN 18Cite Vertical US$12.95 May 16
Choujin X GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 May 16
A Complicated Omega's Second Love GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 May 16
Confessions of a Shy Baker GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 May 16
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 16
Dark Gathering GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 16
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 16
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 16
Last Game GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 16
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 2Please Seven Seas US$19.99 May 16
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 16
No. 6 Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$24.99 May 16
Ogi's Summer Break GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 May 16
Peach Boy Riverside GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 16
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 16
Persona 4 Arena GN 2Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 May 16
Re:Monster GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 16
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 16
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 16
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 May 16
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Shaman King Flowers GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Shibanban Super Cute Doggies GN (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 16
Twin Star Exorcists GN 28Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 16
Under Ninja GN 2Please Denpa US$12.95 May 16
We Can't Do Just Plain Love GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 May 16
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 16
The Yakuza's Bias GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 16
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 10Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bakemonogatari GN 18Please Vertical US$7.99 May 16
Blue Lock GN 19Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Choujin X GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 May 16
Dark Gathering GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 16
Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 17
Gamaran GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
Last Game GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 2Please Seven Seas US$11.99 May 16
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 16
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Shibanban Super Cute Doggies GN (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
Small Nozomi and Big Yume GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Twin Star Exorcists GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 16
We're New at This GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
The Yakuza's Bias GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 16
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 10Please Viz Media US$8.99 May 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 May 16
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$15.99 May 16
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 May 16
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 16
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 2Please One Peace US$14.95 May 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 18
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 18
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 15
Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 15
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 17
Vivy Prototype Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 18
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 18
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 2Please One Peace US$14.95 May 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Winter's Wish: Spirits of Edo Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Aksys Games US$49.99 May 18

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Official Coloring Book Book 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 May 16

