News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody anime; Dark Gathering, Last Game manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aharen-san wa Hakarenai BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 16
|The Dawn of the Witch BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 16
|The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 16
|Onipan! BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$39.98
|May 16
|Tweeny Witches BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$44.99
|May 16
|Wolf Girl & Black Prince BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|May 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 16
|Bakemonogatari GN 18Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 16
|Choujin X GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 16
|A Complicated Omega's Second Love GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 16
|Confessions of a Shy Baker GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 16
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 16
|Dark Gathering GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 16
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 16
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 16
|Last Game GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 16
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|May 16
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 16
|No. 6 Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.99
|May 16
|Ogi's Summer Break GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 16
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 16
|Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 16
|Persona 4 Arena GN 2Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|May 16
|Re:Monster GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 16
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 16
|The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 16
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|May 16
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Shaman King Flowers GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Shibanban Super Cute Doggies GN (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 16
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 16
|Under Ninja GN 2Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|May 16
|We Can't Do Just Plain Love GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 16
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 16
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 16
|The Yakuza's Bias GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 16
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bakemonogatari GN 18Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 16
|Blue Lock GN 19Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Choujin X GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Dark Gathering GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 16
|Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 17
|Gamaran GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|Last Game GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$11.99
|May 16
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 16
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Shibanban Super Cute Doggies GN (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|Small Nozomi and Big Yume GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 16
|We're New at This GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|The Yakuza's Bias GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 16
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|May 16
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|May 16
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 16
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 16
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 2Please
|One Peace
|US$14.95
|May 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 18
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 18
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 15
|Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 15
|Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 17
|Vivy Prototype Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 18
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 18
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 2Please
|One Peace
|US$14.95
|May 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Winter's Wish: Spirits of Edo Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Aksys Games
|US$49.99
|May 18
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Official Coloring Book Book 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 16
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.