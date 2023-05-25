News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, Date A Live IV anime; Yokohama Station SF, Magical Girl Incident manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Date A Live IV BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 23
Majestic Prince BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 May 23
Pokémon: Master Journeys DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$49.99 May 23
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
Beauty and the Feast GN 8Cite Square Enix Manga US$14.99 May 23
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Candy and Cigarettes GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Classroom of the Elite GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 12Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 23
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 10 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$16.99 May 23
Gabriel Dropout GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
The Great Cleric GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 23
Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 5Please Tokyopop US$13.99 May 23
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Hinamatsuri GN 18Please One Peace US$11.95 May 23
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Horimiya GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 23
I Cannot Reach You GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 8 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 23
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 16Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
Magical Girl Incident GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Manner of Death GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Me and My Beast Boss GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Miss Miyazen Would Love to Get Closer to You GN 4Please Vertical US$12.95 May 23
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 23
Murciélago GN 21Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
My Dear Agent GN 1Please Tokyopop US$15.99 May 23
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Oshi no Ko GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Overlord GN 17Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Puella Magi Suzune Magica Omnibus GNPlease Yen Press US$23.99 May 23
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Sasaki and Peeps GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
A Sign of Affection GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 23
Spy Classroom GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance - Precedent GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 May 23
A Story of Seven Lives Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$24.99 May 23
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 23
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 23
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun: First Stall GN Box SetPlease Yen Press US$99.99 May 23
Toppu GP GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 23
Tsugumi Project GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 23
Villains Are Destined to Die GN 3Please Yen Press US$20.00 May 23
Wandance GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 23
What This World Is Made Of GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 23
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 23
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 23
Yokohama Station SF GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
All My Fiancé and I Did Was Fight, But Now He's All Over Me? GN 1Please Shusuisha US$6.99 May 26
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 9Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 24
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Boss Bride Days GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Candy and Cigarettes GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Classroom of the Elite GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
DAYS GN 35Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 24
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
From the World of Shadows GN 1Please Densho Bato US$8.99 May 23
Gabriel Dropout GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Gamaran: Shura GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Horimiya GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
I Cannot Reach You GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 8Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 23
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Karate Master Isekai GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 26
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Love, That's an Understatement GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
Magical Girl Incident GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Manner of Death GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Me and My Beast Boss GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Oshi no Ko GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Overlord GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Sasaki and Peeps GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Spy Classroom GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance - Precedent GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 May 23
A Story of Seven Lives Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 May 23
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Toppu GP GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
Villains Are Destined to Die GN 3Please Yen Press US$9.99 May 23
Wandance GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
What This World Is Made Of GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
WITCH WATCH GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 23
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 23
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 23
Yokohama Station SF GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 23
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Baccano! Novel 22 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 May 23
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Even If These Tears Disappear Tonight Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$23.99 May 23
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 23
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
High School DxD Novel 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 23
How to Win Her Heart on the Nth Try Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 May 23
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Maiden of the Needle Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
Spy Classroom Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 23
The World's Fastest Level Up Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Baccano! Novel 22AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 May 23
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Even If These Tears Disappear Tonight NovelPlease Yen Press US$12.99 May 23
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
High School DxD Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
How to Win Her Heart on the Nth Try NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 May 23
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Maiden of the Needle Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Make It Stop! I'm Not Strong… It's Just My Sword! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 26
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22
My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Spy Classroom Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork ININ US$39.99 May 23

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$24.99 May 23

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 14-20
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives