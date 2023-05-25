News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, Date A Live IV anime; Yokohama Station SF, Magical Girl Incident manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Date A Live IV BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 23
Majestic Prince BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|May 23
Pokémon: Master Journeys DVD
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|May 23
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Graphic Novel (GN) 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
Beauty and the Feast GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|May 23
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Candy and Cigarettes GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Classroom of the Elite GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 23
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 10 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|May 23
Gabriel Dropout GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
The Great Cleric GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 23
Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 5
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 23
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Hinamatsuri GN 18
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|May 23
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Horimiya GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 23
I Cannot Reach You GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 8 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 23
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
Magical Girl Incident GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Manner of Death GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Me and My Beast Boss GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Miss Miyazen Would Love to Get Closer to You GN 4
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 23
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 23
Murciélago GN 21
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
My Dear Agent GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|May 23
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Oshi no Ko GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Overlord GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Puella Magi Suzune Magica Omnibus GN
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|May 23
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Sasaki and Peeps GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
A Sign of Affection GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 23
Spy Classroom GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance - Precedent GN
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 23
A Story of Seven Lives Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 23
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 23
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 23
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun: First Stall GN Box Set
|Yen Press
|US$99.99
|May 23
Toppu GP GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 23
Tsugumi Project GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 23
Villains Are Destined to Die GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|May 23
Wandance GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 23
What This World Is Made Of GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 23
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 23
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou Omnibus GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 23
Yokohama Station SF GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
All My Fiancé and I Did Was Fight, But Now He's All Over Me? GN 1
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|May 26
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 24
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Boss Bride Days GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Candy and Cigarettes GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Classroom of the Elite GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
DAYS GN 35
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 24
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
From the World of Shadows GN 1
|Densho Bato
|US$8.99
|May 23
Gabriel Dropout GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Gamaran: Shura GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Horimiya GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
I Cannot Reach You GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 23
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Karate Master Isekai GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 26
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Love, That's an Understatement GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
Magical Girl Incident GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Manner of Death GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Me and My Beast Boss GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Oshi no Ko GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Overlord GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Sasaki and Peeps GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Spy Classroom GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance - Precedent GN
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 23
A Story of Seven Lives Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 23
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Toppu GP GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
Villains Are Destined to Die GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 23
Wandance GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
What This World Is Made Of GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
WITCH WATCH GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 23
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 23
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou Omnibus GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 23
Yokohama Station SF GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 23
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Baccano! Novel 22 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 23
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Even If These Tears Disappear Tonight Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|May 23
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 23
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
High School DxD Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 16
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 23
How to Win Her Heart on the Nth Try Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 23
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Maiden of the Needle Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
Spy Classroom Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 23
The World's Fastest Level Up Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
Baccano! Novel 22
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 23
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
Even If These Tears Disappear Tonight Novel
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 23
Hazure
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|High School DxD Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|How to Win Her Heart on the Nth Try NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 23
|I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|Maiden of the Needle Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|Make It Stop! I'm Not Strong… It's Just My Sword! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 26
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 22
|My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 25
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|Spy Classroom Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 23
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|ININ
|US$39.99
|May 23
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|May 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.