North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 21-27

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 1 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Baccano! Novel 22 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 May 23

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 9 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Even If These Tears Disappear Tonight Novel Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 23

Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

High School DxD Novel 11 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

How to Win Her Heart on the Nth Try Novel Please Yen Press US$9.99 May 23

I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Maiden of the Needle Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Make It Stop! I'm Not Strong… It's Just My Sword! Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 26

Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22

My Summoned Beast Is Dead Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 22

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 8 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25

Sasaki and Peeps Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23

Spy Classroom Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 23