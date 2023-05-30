News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 28-June 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime, Don't Call It Mystery manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aim for the Ace! the Movie BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$19.95
|May 30
|Golgo 13 Live-Action BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|May 30
|Gunbuster: The Complete OVA Series BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|May 30
|Kodocha: Complete Second Series BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|May 30
|Requiem of the Rose King Part 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 30
|Violet Evergarden: The Movie BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|May 30
|Violet Evergarden: The Movie 4K HDR/2K BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$39.98
|May 30
|Violet Evergarden: The Movie Limited Edition 4K HDR/2K BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$74.98
|May 30
|Ultimate Muscle BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|May 30
|A Wind Named Amnesia BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|May 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 30
|A Condition Called Love GN 3Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|Blue Period GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 30
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 30
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 30
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|May 30
|The Great Cleric GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 30
|The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|May 30
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|Ladies on Top GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 30
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 30
|Parallel World Pharmacy GN 1Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|May 30
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|May 30
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 30
|Servamp GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 30
|SINoALICE GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|May 30
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 30
|Tsumasaki Ni Kourozu GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$14.95
|May 30
|The Witches of Adamas GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Period GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 1-2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 30
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 31
|Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|My Master Has No Tail GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Servamp GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 30
|Tashiro-kun, Why're You Like This? GN 3Please
|Animate
|US$8.99
|May 30
|The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|The World of Summoning GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
|Yozakura Quartet GN 30Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 30
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 30
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 Novel 2Cite
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|May 30
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 30
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 30
|The Surgery Room: Maiden's Bookshelf Novel (hardcover, color)Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|May 30
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 31
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 30
|Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
|Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 30
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 30
|The Surgery Room: Maiden's Bookshelf Novel (color)Please
|Vertical
|US$11.99
|May 30
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Caligula Effect: Overdose PS5 gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|May 30
|Street Fighter 6 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$59.99
|June 2
|Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$84.99
|June 2
|Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$249.99
|June 2
|We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$29.99
|June 2
