News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 28-June 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime, Don't Call It Mystery manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aim for the Ace! the Movie BD Discotek Media US$19.95 May 30
Golgo 13 Live-Action BD Discotek Media US$24.95 May 30
Gunbuster: The Complete OVA Series BD Discotek Media US$39.95 May 30
Kodocha: Complete Second Series BD Discotek Media US$59.95 May 30
Requiem of the Rose King Part 2 BD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 30
Violet Evergarden: The Movie BD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 May 30
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 4K HDR/2K BD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$39.98 May 30
Violet Evergarden: The Movie Limited Edition 4K HDR/2K BD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$74.98 May 30
Ultimate Muscle BD Discotek Media US$69.95 May 30
A Wind Named Amnesia BD Discotek Media US$24.95 May 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 3 Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 30
A Condition Called Love GN 3 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
Blue Period GN 13 Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 30
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 1-2 Seven Seas US$24.99 May 30
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 6 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 30
Fire Force Omnibus GN 4 Kodansha USA US$19.99 May 30
The Great Cleric GN 3 Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 30
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 5 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 May 30
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 14 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
Ladies on Top GN 3 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 30
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 6 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 30
Parallel World Pharmacy GN 1 One Peace US$12.95 May 30
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 2 Seven Seas US$16.99 May 30
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 30
Servamp GN 18 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 30
SINoALICE GN 3 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 May 30
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 10 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 30
Tsumasaki Ni Kourozu GN Digital Manga Publishing US$14.95 May 30
The Witches of Adamas GN 5 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Period GN 13 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 1-2 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 30
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 6 J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 31
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 3 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 14 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
My Master Has No Tail GN 9 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 7 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Servamp GN 18 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 10 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 30
Tashiro-kun, Why're You Like This? GN 3 Animate US$8.99 May 30
The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 4 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
The World of Summoning GN 1 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30
Yozakura Quartet GN 30 Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 30

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 8 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 30
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 Novel 2 Vertical US$14.95 May 30
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 7 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 30
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 5 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 30
The Surgery Room: Maiden's Bookshelf Novel (hardcover, color) Vertical US$19.95 May 30
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 31
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 21 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 30
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 30
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 30
The Surgery Room: Maiden's Bookshelf Novel (color) Vertical US$11.99 May 30
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Caligula Effect: Overdose PS5 game NIS America US$49.99 May 30
Street Fighter 6 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC game CAPCOM US$59.99 June 2
Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC game CAPCOM US$84.99 June 2
Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC game CAPCOM US$249.99 June 2
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game Bandai Namco US$29.99 June 2


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 21-27
