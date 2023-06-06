×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 4-10

posted on by Alex Mateo
Platinum End anime, March comes in like a lion manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Platinum End Part 2 BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 June 6
Triage X BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 June 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ayashimon Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 9Cite Yen Press US$12.99 June 6
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 June 6
Do You Like Big Girls? GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 6
Dragon Ball Super GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 6
Futari Escape GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 6
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 6
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 6
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 6
Loner Life in Another World GN 7Please Kaiten Books US$12.99 June 9
Lovesick Ellie GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
March comes in like a lion GN 1Please Denpa US$12.95 June 6
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 22Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 6
My Clueless First Friend GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$6.99 June 6
Orient GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 6
Rainbow Days GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
Sakamoto Days GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
Scarlet Soul GN 3Please Tokyopop US$10.99 June 6
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 6
The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 6
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 6
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 6
Yokai Cats GN 4 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 6
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 24Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 6
Ayashimon GN 2Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 7
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 June 6
Chihayafuru GN 38Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
Dragon Ball Super GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 6
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
Futari Escape GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
How to Grill Our Love GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 6
I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Life GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 6
Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
MF Ghost GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Orient GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 6
Rainbow Days GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 6
Sakamoto Days GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 6
The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
Yokai Cats GN 4 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hell Mode Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 6
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 6
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 June 6
To Every You I've Loved Before NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 June 6
To Me, The One Who Loved You NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 June 6

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 8
Blade & Bastard Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 9
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 9
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 9
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 8
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 27Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 9
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 8
Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 8
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 5
Record of Wortenia War Novel 19Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 5
To Every You I've Loved Before NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6
To Me, The One Who Loved You NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 6

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Loop8: Summer of Gods Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease XSEED Games US$49.99 June 6
Loop8: Summer of Gods: Celestial Edition Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gameCite XSEED Games US$69.99 June 6
Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSEED Games US$29.99 June 6
Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX: Deluxe Edition Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease XSEED Games US$39.99 June 6

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Etoile: The World of Princesses & Heroines by Macoto Takahashi ArtbookPlease PIE International US$68.99 June 6


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 28-June 3
