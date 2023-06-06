News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 4-10
posted on by Alex Mateo
Platinum End anime, March comes in like a lion manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Platinum End Part 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 6
|Triage X BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|June 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ayashimon Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 6
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 6
|Do You Like Big Girls? GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 6
|Dragon Ball Super GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 6
|Futari Escape GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 6
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 6
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 6
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 6
|Loner Life in Another World GN 7Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|June 9
|Lovesick Ellie GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|March comes in like a lion GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|June 6
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 6
|My Clueless First Friend GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$6.99
|June 6
|Orient GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 6
|Rainbow Days GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Sakamoto Days GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Scarlet Soul GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 6
|The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 6
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 6
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 6
|Yokai Cats GN 4 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 6
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 24Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 6
|Ayashimon GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 6
|Chihayafuru GN 38Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Dragon Ball Super GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 6
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Futari Escape GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|How to Grill Our Love GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 6
|I'm Kinda Chubby and I'm Your Hero GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Life GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 6
|Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|MF Ghost GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Orient GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 6
|Rainbow Days GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 6
|Sakamoto Days GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 6
|The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|Yokai Cats GN 4 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Hell Mode Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 6
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 6
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 6
|To Every You I've Loved Before NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 6
|To Me, The One Who Loved You NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 6
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 8
|Blade & Bastard Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 9
|Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 9
|Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 9
|The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 8
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 27Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 9
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 8
|Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 8
|Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 5
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 19Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 5
|To Every You I've Loved Before NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
|To Me, The One Who Loved You NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 6
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Loop8: Summer of Gods Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|XSEED Games
|US$49.99
|June 6
|Loop8: Summer of Gods: Celestial Edition Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|XSEED Games
|US$69.99
|June 6
|Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|XSEED Games
|US$29.99
|June 6
|Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX: Deluxe Edition Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|XSEED Games
|US$39.99
|June 6
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Etoile: The World of Princesses & Heroines by Macoto Takahashi ArtbookPlease
|PIE International
|US$68.99
|June 6
