North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 11-17
posted on by Alex Mateo
Spy×Family, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun anime; Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, Spider-Man: Fake Red manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 15 BD
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|June 13
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 15 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|June 13
Busou Shinki BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|June 13
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 13
My Senpai Is Annoying BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 13
My Senpai Is Annoying Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|June 13
Spy×Family Part 1 BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
At 30, I Realized I Had No Gender Graphic Novel (GN)
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|June 13
Call of the Night GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 13
The Dragon's Betrothed GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 13
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 13
Even Though We're Adults GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 13
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 13
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 7
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|June 13
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|June 13
Kageki Shojo!! GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 13
Last Gender GN 3
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 13
Marginal Operation GN 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|June 13
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 13
My Isekai Life GN 7
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 13
Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 3
|Denpa
|US$29.95
|June 13
Old-Fashioned Cupcake GN
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 13
Prophecy Omnibus GN
|Vertical
|US$29.95
|June 13
Qualia the Purple: The Complete Manga Collection Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 13
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 13
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|June 13
Spider-Man: Fake Red GN
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 13
The Summer You Were There GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 13
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 13
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 3
|One Peace
|US$10.95
|June 13
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 2
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 13
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 13
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 13
Why I Adopted My Husband GN
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 13
X-Gender GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 13
Yakuza Lover GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 13
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Black Summoner GN 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 14
Call of the Night GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 13
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
Even Though We're Adults GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
The Fable GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
Gang King GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
Giant Killing GN 37
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|June 13
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 14
Kageki Shojo!! GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|June 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 13
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 14
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|June 13
Old-Fashioned Cupcake GN
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 13
Police in a Pod GN 23
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
Qualia the Purple: The Complete Manga Collection Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
The Summer You Were There GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
Tokyo Revengers GN 31
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
WIND BREAKER GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 13
X-Gender GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 13
Yakuza Lover GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 13
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Royal Academy Stories - First Year Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|June 13
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 26
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|June 13
Vivy Prototype Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 13
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 15
Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 12
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 15
Rebuild World Novel 2 Part 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 16
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 12
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Gal Guardians: Demon Purge Switch, PS4, PS5 game
|PQube
|US$39.99
|June 15
Jack Jeanne Switch game
|Aksys Games
|US$49.99
|June 15
Jack Jeanne Limited Edition Switch game
|Aksys Games
|US$99.99
|June 15
