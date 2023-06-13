×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 11-17

posted on by Alex Mateo
Spy×Family, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun anime; Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, Spider-Man: Fake Red manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 15 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 June 13
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 15 DVDCite Viz Media US$44.98 June 13
Busou Shinki BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 June 13
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 13
My Senpai Is Annoying BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 June 13
My Senpai Is Annoying Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 June 13
Spy×Family Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 June 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
At 30, I Realized I Had No Gender Graphic Novel (GN)Please Tokyopop US$13.99 June 13
Call of the Night GN 12Cite Viz Media US$9.99 June 13
The Dragon's Betrothed GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 June 13
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 13
Even Though We're Adults GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 13
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 13
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 7Please One Peace US$12.95 June 13
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 1Please Tokyopop US$14.99 June 13
Kageki Shojo!! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 13
Last Gender GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 June 13
Marginal Operation GN 14Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 June 13
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 13
My Isekai Life GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 13
Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 3Please Denpa US$29.95 June 13
Old-Fashioned Cupcake GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 June 13
Prophecy Omnibus GNPlease Vertical US$29.95 June 13
Qualia the Purple: The Complete Manga Collection Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$24.99 June 13
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 13
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 June 13
Spider-Man: Fake Red GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 June 13
The Summer You Were There GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 13
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 13
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 3Please One Peace US$10.95 June 13
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 June 13
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 13
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 13
Why I Adopted My Husband GNPlease Tokyopop US$12.99 June 13
X-Gender GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 13
Yakuza Lover GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 13
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner GN 12Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 14
Call of the Night GN 12Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 13
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
Even Though We're Adults GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
The Fable GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
Gang King GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
Giant Killing GN 37Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 4Please Seven Seas US$6.99 June 13
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 14
Kageki Shojo!! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$6.99 June 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 13
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 14
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 6Please Seven Seas US$6.99 June 13
Old-Fashioned Cupcake GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 June 13
Police in a Pod GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
Qualia the Purple: The Complete Manga Collection Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
The Summer You Were There GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
Tokyo Revengers GN 31Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
WIND BREAKER GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 13
X-Gender GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 13
Yakuza Lover GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 13
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Royal Academy Stories - First Year NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$15.99 June 13
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 26Cite J-Novel Club US$15.99 June 13
Vivy Prototype Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 June 13

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 15
Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 12
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 June 15
Rebuild World Novel 2 Part 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 16
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 12

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gal Guardians: Demon Purge Switch, PS4, PS5 gamePlease PQube US$39.99 June 15
Jack Jeanne Switch gameCite Aksys Games US$49.99 June 15
Jack Jeanne Limited Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Aksys Games US$99.99 June 15


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 4-10
