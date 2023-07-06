News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Executioner and Her Way of Life, PENGUINDRUM ~ RE: CYCLE OF THE PENGUINDRUM anime; Like a Butterfly, Classroom of the Elite: Horikita manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|July 4
|Obey Me! Season 2 BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|July 4
|One Piece Season 13 Part 1 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$44.98
|July 4
|PENGUINDRUM ~ RE: CYCLE OF THE PENGUINDRUM: Movie Collection BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|July 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 18
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 4
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 4
|Blade of the Immortal: Deluxe Edition GN 9
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|July 5
|Blue Box GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 4
|Dr. Stone GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Drifting Dragons GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 4
|Edens Zero GN 23
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|The Elusive Samurai GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Gantz Omnibus GN 12
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|July 5
|Give Her Back To Me GN
|Glacier Bay Books
|US$14.99
|July 5
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 2 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 4
|A Hero in the Demon's Castle GN 14
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|July 4
|In/Spectre GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Kemono Jihen GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 4
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 4
|Like a Butterfly GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Lovely Muco! GN 2
|Vertical
|US$16.95
|July 4
|Made in Abyss GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 4
|A Man and His Cat GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|July 4
|Mi-chan GN
|Glacier Bay Books
|US$9.99
|July 5
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Noragami Omnibus GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|July 4
|One Piece GN 105
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 4
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 4
|Romantic Killer GN 4 (color)
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 4
|Tista GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 14
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|July 4
|Vampire Knight: Memories GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Versailles of the Dead GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 4
|World's End Harem: Fantasia GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 4
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 18
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Blue Box GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|A Cave King's Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 5
|Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Dr. Stone GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|Drifting Dragons GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Edens Zero GN 23
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|The Elusive Samurai GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 5
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 2 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|How to Grill Our Love GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|In/Spectre GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Kemono Jihen GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Like a Butterfly GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|Lovely Muco! GN 2
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Made in Abyss GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|MF Ghost GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|One Piece GN 105
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
|Rebuild World GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 5
|Romantic Killer GN 4 (color)
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 4
|Sakura's Dedication GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Tista GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 14
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 4
|The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 4
|Vampire Knight: Memories GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 4
|Versailles of the Dead GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 4
|Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock "Super Love" Mode?! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 5
|The Apothecary Witch Turned Divorce Agent Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 5
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 6
|Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte: Disc EX Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 7
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 3
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 5
|Magic Knight of the Old Ways Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 6
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 2 Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 7
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 3
|To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 4
|A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie PS5, PS4, Switch, PC game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|July 7
