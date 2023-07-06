×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Executioner and Her Way of Life, PENGUINDRUM ~ RE: CYCLE OF THE PENGUINDRUM anime; Like a Butterfly, Classroom of the Elite: Horikita manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Executioner and Her Way of Life BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 July 4
Obey Me! Season 2 BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 July 4
One Piece Season 13 Part 1 BD/DVD AnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$44.98 July 4
PENGUINDRUM ~ RE: CYCLE OF THE PENGUINDRUM: Movie Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 July 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 18Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 4
Berserk of Gluttony GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 July 4
Blade of the Immortal: Deluxe Edition GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$49.99 July 5
Blue Box GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 4
Dr. Stone GN 26Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Drifting Dragons GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 4
Edens Zero GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
The Elusive Samurai GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Gantz Omnibus GN 12Please Dark Horse US$24.99 July 5
Give Her Back To Me GNPlease Glacier Bay Books US$14.99 July 5
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 4
A Hero in the Demon's Castle GN 14Please Kuma US$14.95 July 4
In/Spectre GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Kemono Jihen GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 4
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 4
Like a Butterfly GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Lovely Muco! GN 2Please Vertical US$16.95 July 4
Made in Abyss GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 4
A Man and His Cat GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 July 4
Mi-chan GNPlease Glacier Bay Books US$9.99 July 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Noragami Omnibus GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 July 4
One Piece GN 105Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 4
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 4
Romantic Killer GN 4 (color)Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 4
Tista GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 14Please Vertical US$10.95 July 4
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 4
Versailles of the Dead GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 4
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 4
Yuri Is My Job! GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Berserk of Gluttony GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Blue Box GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 5
Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Dr. Stone GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
Drifting Dragons GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Edens Zero GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
The Elusive Samurai GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 5
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
How to Grill Our Love GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
In/Spectre GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Kemono Jihen GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Like a Butterfly GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
Lovely Muco! GN 2Please Vertical US$10.99 July 4
Made in Abyss GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
MF Ghost GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
One Piece GN 105Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4
Rebuild World GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 5
Romantic Killer GN 4 (color)Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 4
Sakura's Dedication GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Tista GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 14Please Vertical US$7.99 July 4
The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 4
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 4
Versailles of the Dead GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 July 4
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 July 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 5
The Apothecary Witch Turned Divorce Agent Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 5
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 16AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 6
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte: Disc EX NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 7
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 3
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 5
Magic Knight of the Old Ways Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 6
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 2 Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 7
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 3
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 4
A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie PS5, PS4, Switch, PC gamePlease NIS America US$59.99 July 7


