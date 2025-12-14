Ace of Diamond Act II Second Season Anime Reveals April 2026 Debut With New Staff, Studio in Video

The staff of Ace of Diamond Act II Second Season , the sequel to the 2019-2020 anime of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond Act II ( Daiya no A Act II ) manga, revealed on Sunday the sequel will debut in April 2026. The staff also revealed a new visual and promotional video.

Image via Ace of Diamond anime's website ©寺嶋裕二・講談社／「ダイヤのA actⅡ‐SS‐」製作委員会・テレビ東京

Hideaki Ōba ( Kunon the Sorcerer Can See , I'm in Love with the Villainess , Love of Kill ) is the new director, replacing Mitsuyuki Masuhara , at OLM ( Madhouse animated Ace of Diamond Act II ). Kenji Konuta is returning from the previous three anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts. Yasukazu Shōji ( Major 2nd chief animation director, Restaurant to Another World (TV 2) character designer) is the new character designer, replacing Minoru Ueda and Satoshi Tasaki . Hajime Hyakkoku is returning from Ace of Diamond Act II to compose the music.

The new season will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and also on AT-X . The main cast is returning for the new season.

Terajima's original Ace of Diamond baseball manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired.

The Ace of Diamond Act II anime premiered in April 2019 and aired for 52 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the manga.

Terajima then launched Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015, and ended the manga in October 2022. Kodansha published 34 volumes for the sequel manga.

The Ace of Diamond manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017 under the title Ace of the Diamond . K MANGA is releasing the Ace of the Diamond Act II manga in English.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays.