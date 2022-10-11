Ace of Diamond Act II Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Sequel manga's final chapter scheduled for October 26

This year's 46th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond Act II ( Daiya no A Act II ) sequel manga will end in two chapters. The final chapter is scheduled for the magazine's 48th issue on October 26.

Terajima launched Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. Kodansha published the manga's 31st compiled book volume on June 17. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

Ace of Diamond Act II inspired an anime that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Terajima's original Ace of Diamond baseball manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired.

Terajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the manga.