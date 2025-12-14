A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals January 10 Debut

The staff for the television anime adaptation of VTuber Natsume 's A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans ( Jingai Kyōshitsu no Ningen-girai Kyōshi: Hitoma-sensei, Watashi-tachi ni Ningen o Oshiete Kuremasu ka......? ) debut light novel series revealed the anime's main promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals the show's January 10 debut and more cast, and also previews Masayoshi Ōishi 's opening theme song "Ningen" (Human).

The staff also revealed four more cast members:

Honoka Inoue as Mirai Haruna

Kazuhiko Inoue as Shirō Karasuma

Makoto Ishii as Satoru Hoshino

Ai Kayano as Yuki Saotome

The anime will debut on January 10 at 26:00 (effectively January 11 at 2:00 a.m.), and will air on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other channels in Japan on the Animazing !!! programming block. The anime will also stream on ABEMA and the d Anime Store starting on January 11 at 2:30 a.m.

The anime stars:

Akira Iwanaga ( Kingdom season 2, Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is directing the anime at asread . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts two seasons, Protocol: Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Maiko Okada ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "Ningen" (Human). Kyōka Minazuki (as voiced by Sora Amamiya ), Isaki Ōgami (as voiced by Saori Ōnishi ), Sui Usami (as voiced by Maria Naganawa ), and Tobari Haneda (as voiced by Rui Tanabe ) perform the ending theme song "Ningen Come True."

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English and describes the story:

I'm Rei Hitoma, a self-professed misanthrope, thanks to some past trauma. Just when I thought my new teaching job in the mountains would provide a chill, rejuvenating environment, it turns out that this school is actually for demi-humans who want to become full-fledged human beings! There's a mermaid, a werewolf, a rabbit, and a bird...all of whom are now my charges. It's my duty to teach them about humankind—and maybe in the process, I'll learn a few things myself. This isn't an alternate world or a case of reincarnation. It's just the story of a teacher at a somewhat peculiar school, and his students who are striving to become human.

The light novels launched with its first volume with illustration by Sai Izumi in February 2022. Kadokawa published the fourth volume on February 25.

Atsu Benino 's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2022. The manga ended on July 26, and the fourth and final volume shipped on September 26. Yen Press also publishes the manga in English.

