Yen Press Licenses Reborn to Master the Blade Manga/Light Novels, More Series

Yen Press announced on Thursday that it has licensed two light novel series and one manga for release in October, as well as the print versions for the Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire manga and light novel series. The series' light novels will also launch in October, but the manga's print date is unannounced.

Title:mangaAuthors:(story),(art)Summary: Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Yen Press also licensed the light novel series.



Title:light novelAuthors: Don Haruna (story), Chiru Ukai (art)Summary: The awkward yet heartwarming love story of a scorned, incompetent villainess and an unapproachable, genius villain.

Despite her noble status, Brigitte contracts with the weakest type of spirit—and on that very same day, the prince publicly breaks off their engagement. No one shows much sympathy toward the once haughty young lady—except for the duke's son, Yuri, who attends the same magic academy. Yuri is feared for his incredible abilities and icy personality, but with him on her side, her fortunes might change...



A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

Title:light novelAuthors: Kurusu NatsumeSummary: I'm Rei Hitoma, a self-professed misanthrope, thanks to some past trauma. Just when I thought my new teaching job in the mountains would provide a chill, rejuvenating environment, it turns out that this school is actually for demi-humans who want to become full-fledged human beings! There's a mermaid, a werewolf, a rabbit, and a bird...all of whom are now my charges. It's my duty to teach them about humankind—and maybe in the process, I'll learn a few things myself. This isn't an alternate world or a case of reincarnation. It's just the story of a teacher at a somewhat peculiar school, and his students who are striving to become human.

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire

Title:light novel and mangaAuthors:(story),(novel art, character designer),(manga art)Summary: Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. But when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! When she's rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in March 2019. Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Nagu . Moto Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series and manga, and is releasing them digitally.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.