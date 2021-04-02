J-Novel Club Licenses 6 Light Novels, 2 Manga

J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it has licensed six light novel titles and two manga titles, including:

Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! by Rhythm Aida with Illustrations by nauribon

by Rhythm Aida with Illustrations by The Sidekick Never Gets the Girl, Let Alone the Protag's Sister! by Toshizo with Illustrations by U35

by Toshizo with Illustrations by Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance by Rin Murakami with Illustrations by Mako Tatekawa

by with Illustrations by Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ by Hayaken with Illustrations by Nagu

by Hayaken with Illustrations by Nagu The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride by Kanata Satsuki with Illustrations by Yoru Ichige

by with Illustrations by Yoru Ichige The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride (Manga) by Akari Chikusa (original novel by Kanata Satsuki )

(Manga) by Akari Chikusa (original novel by ) Villainess: Reloaded! ~Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons~ by 616th Special Information Battalion with Illustrations by Wuhuo

by 616th Special Information Battalion with Illustrations by Wuhuo Villainess: Reloaded! ~Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons~ (Manga) by Futsu Onshin (original novel by 616th Special Information Battalion)

Title: Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel!

Author: Rhythm Aida with Illustrations by nauribon

Summary: One day, Slowe wakes up and realizes he is the Piggy Duke, the antagonist of his favorite anime. Now he has to use memories from his past and his knowledge of the future to avoid the worst-case scenario...and confess his love this time around!



Title: The Sidekick Never Gets the Girl, Let Alone the Protag's Sister!

Author: Toshizo with Illustrations by U35

Summary: Kunugi Kou was once a hero in another world, but now he's just an extra in his best friend's romantic comedy—that is, until a chance encounter with the protagonist's sister propels Kou into a limelight he never wanted!



Title: Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance

Author: Rin Murakami with Illustrations by Mako Tatekawa

Summary: If I find a girlfriend, she has to be an otaku . Not some flashy, extroverted gyaru! How am I supposed to turn Kokoro Nishina into the ideal otaku girlfriend?! She's not my type at all, but maybe she can help me—if I can survive her living with me!



Title: Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀

Author: Hayaken with Illustrations by Nagu

Summary: Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. Though when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! Even when rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.



Title: The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride

Author: Kanata Satsuki with Illustrations by Yoru Ichige

Summary: After being reincarnated with forbidden knowledge about the Razanate Empire, Lyse swore to keep her distance from all things imperial. Little does she know, however, a surprise engagement with a Razanate knight is about to change her life yet again.



Title: The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride

Author: Akari Chikusa (original novel by Kanata Satsuki )

The manga adaptation of the novel above.



Title: Villainess: Reloaded! ~Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons~

Author: 616th Special Information Battalion with Illustrations by Wuhuo

Summary: Astrid von Oldenburg has been reborn as an otome game villainess, and all routes lead to her destruction. But what if she can create modern weapons using magic and her passion for military technology? She'll crush her fate with superior firepower!



Title: Villainess: Reloaded! ~Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons~

Author: Futsu Onshin (original novel by 616th Special Information Battalion)

The manga adaptation of the novel above.



J-Novel Club also announced that it has launched a new imprint called Pulp that will publish European pulp fiction. Its launch titles are:

Perry Rhodan NEO by Various Authors with Cover Art by toi8

by Various Authors with Cover Art by John Sinclair: Demon Hunter by Gabriel Conroy and Jason Dark with Cover Art by NAMCOOo

by Gabriel Conroy and Jason Dark with Cover Art by Jessica Bannister by Janet Farell with Cover Art by ttl

Source: Email correspondence