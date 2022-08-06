News
Crunchyroll to Stream My One-Hit Kill Sister, Reborn to Master the Blade, Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure, Strongest Exorcist In Another World, Reborn as a Vending Machine, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
posted on by Egan Loo
Crunchyroll announced at its own industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo on Saturday that it will stream the following anime:
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (January)
The Human Crazy University (Human Bug Daigaku_Yami no Manga, October)
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far (Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Bōken Roku - Jichou o Shiranai Kamigami no Shito or Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World, 2023)
The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World (Saikyō Onmyōji no Isekai Tenseiki, January)
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (2023)
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (October in Japan)
Crunchyroll also debuted a trailer, main staff, main cast, and January 2023 premiere for The tale of outcasts (The Tale of the Outcasts or Nokemono-tachi no Yoru) anime.
Main Staff:
- Director: Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Series Composition: Kenichi Yamashita
- Script: Kenichi Yamashita, Sayaka Harada, Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Character Design: Mina Ōsawa
- Monster Design: Kanta Suzuki
- Chief Animation Supervisors: Mina Ōsawa, Hikaru Suzuki
- Music: Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Kana Hashiguchi
- Music Production: PONY CANYON
- Sound: STUDIO MAUSU
- Animation: Ashi Productions
Main Cast:
- Wisteria: Ayana Taketatsu
- Marbas: Katsuyuki Konishi
- Snow: Ryota Osaka
Crunchyroll confirmed it will stream the second season of The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, and debuted a video and a key visual:
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 is coming to Crunchyroll after the first season streamed on Funimation.
Crunchyroll will also stream the following films:
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (September 21)
- Akira
- your name.
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- Wolf Children
- The Boy and The Beast
- Afro Samurai: Resurrection
- Josee, The Tiger and the Fish
- The Stranger by the Shore
- Sing a Bit of Harmony
The service will also offer films from these franchises:
Sources: Crunchyroll industry panel, press release