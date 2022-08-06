×
News
Crunchyroll to Stream My One-Hit Kill Sister, Reborn to Master the Blade, Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure, Strongest Exorcist In Another World, Reborn as a Vending Machine, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

posted on by Egan Loo
Also: I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss, Human Crazy University, 2nd seasons of The Fruit of Evolution, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World

Crunchyroll announced at its own industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo on Saturday that it will stream the following anime:

My One-Hit Kill Sister (Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san: Ane Dо̄han no Isekai Seikatsu Hajimemashita)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (January)

The Human Crazy University (Human Bug Daigaku_Yami no Manga, October)

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far (Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Bōken Roku - Jichou o Shiranai Kamigami no Shito or Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World, 2023)

The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World (Saikyō Onmyōji no Isekai Tenseiki, January)

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (2023)

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (October in Japan) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNrCwPAj1IY

Crunchyroll also debuted a trailer, main staff, main cast, and January 2023 premiere for The tale of outcasts (The Tale of the Outcasts or Nokemono-tachi no Yoru) anime.


Main Staff:

Main Cast:

Crunchyroll confirmed it will stream the second season of The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, and debuted a video and a key visual:


Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 is coming to Crunchyroll after the first season streamed on Funimation.


Crunchyroll will also stream the following films:

The service will also offer films from these franchises:

Sources: Crunchyroll industry panel, press release

