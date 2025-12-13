Amasian TV Service Streams Magic Kaito 1412 Anime With Dub in Americas

©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・A-1 Pictures 2014

dub

ODK Media'sstreaming service began streaming the Englishfor theanime on November 18. The service is streaming all 24 episodes of the

Independent media group ODK Media launched Amasian TV in September 2024. The ad-supported platform streams content from Asia (including South Korea, China, India, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore) and from Arab countries for North and South American viewers. The hosts anime titles such as Inuyashiki Last Hero , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , and Terror in Resonance .

Magic Kaito 1412 adapted Gōshō Aoyama 's Magic Kaito manga . Kappei Yamaguchi plays the title magician thief and his Kaito Kuroba alter-ego, after playing the same role in the Detective Conan anime. (Yamaguchi also plays Shin'ichi Kudo himself in Detective Conan .)

The anime premiered on October 2014 as a 24-episode anime. YTV describes the story:

Kaito Kuroba is a seventeen-year-old high school student who is an adept magician due to the influence of his father, Toichi Kuroba who died mysteriously. Eight years after his father's death, Kaito discovers a secret room in his home that was set up by his father to reveal itself on that very day. Finding Kid the Phantom Thief's gadgets and costume in the room, Kaito dons the disguise and decides to confront Kid who has recently resurfaced after his eight years of absence. Kaito discovers Kid to be Konosuke Jii, his father's butler, who ascertains Toichi was the first Kid the Phantom Thief. Jii reveals he took on the role as Kid to lure out Toichi's murderer. Upon learning that his father was murdered, Kaito continues the role of Kid the Phantom Thief as he searches for his father's killer.

The show regularly appeared among the top ten highest-rated animated shows in Japan when it was on air.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime.